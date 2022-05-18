The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: movie will get a new version on Hulu; know more!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Extraordinary League will win a new movie on Hulu. The 20th Century studio, a division of Disney, would be developing a reboot more faithful to the classic comics by Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neill. The screenplay for the project will be written by Justin Haythe, best known for his work on Operation Red Sparrow — title starring Jennifer Lawrence.

The Extraordinary League takes place during the Victorian Era of an alternate timeline, in which the British Empire assembles a team of original literary figures to prevent war. Among the central characters are Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, Captain Nemo, secret agent Tom Sawyer, Dorian Gray, Invisible Man, Alan Quatermain and vampire Mina Harker — Dracula’s love.

The franchise appeared in 1999 under the seal of DC, however, after a series of conflicts of the author of watchmen and v for Vendetta with the house of Superman and company, the saga was taken to independent publishers — which published the story until 2019. During this period of circulation, the work won major awards, such as the Bram Stoker Award and the Eisner trophy for Best Series. [de quadrinhos] limited.

In 2003, 20th Century Fox released the first movie adaptation, the plot of which took some creative liberties. Such a choice was widely criticized by Moore and O’Neill, who said that the film did not do the source material justice. Although it was not a box office failure, grossing over US$179 million worldwide, as well as a DVD sales success at the time, the film was not well received by fans and the specialized media.

It is worth remembering that the title marked the last work of Sean Connery, a late actor who retired shortly after the release. One of the reasons for the retirement was the troubled production of the feature, in which Connery’s several fights with director Stephen Norrington were revealed during the recordings.

This is not the first time the franchise has tried to return to the screens, now straight to streaming. Over the years, the studio has sought a few reboots, such as one centered on female characters and even the TV series format, however, no attempt has advanced.

The new The Extraordinary League remains without further details, such as cast and premiere forecast.