The Power and the Law has an impressive connection to the Prime Video series

The legal drama The Power and the Law has been catching the attention of Netflix fans. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the series follows the story of a competent lawyer who gets involved in mysterious and shocking cases. Many fans don’t know, but the production shares a surprising connection to an Amazon Prime Video thriller.

“At worst after an accident, ambitious Los Angeles attorney Mickey Haller returns to active duty by taking on a murder case,” reads The Power and the Law synopsis on Netflix.

The Power and the Law is a production of David E. Kelley, showrunner known for hits such as Ally McBeal and Nine Strangers, in addition to the series Big Little Lies, with Nicole Kidman.

The Cinema Observatory found all the information and explained the connection between O Poder ea Lei and a Prime Video series; check it out and see if you noticed.

All about the connection between The Power and the Law and Bosch

Power and Law on Netflix and Bosch on Prime Video share the same origin: the literary work of Michael Connelly.

The Bosch saga began in 1992 with the release of the book The Black Echo. The character Mickey Haller, in turn, was introduced in the book The Lincoln Lawyer, released in 2005.

It is worth remembering that the plot of the book has already been adapted for cinemas, in a 2011 film with Matthew McConaughey in the main role.

That’s why Netflix completely ignores the events of The Lincoln Lawyer in The Power and the Law plot.

A hit on Prime Video, the Bosch series follows the story of detective Hieronymus ‘Harry’ Bosch, played by Titus Welliver, known for performances in Lost and Sons of Anarchy.

Fans want to know: Will Might and Law have a Bosch crossover in the future? Author Michael Connelly spoke about this in a recent interview.

In the conversation with the press, the writer made a point of throwing a bucket of cold water on fans’ expectations.

“As the two platforms are competitors, we will not have a crossover. If we could unite Netflix with Prime Video, we could solve world peace,” commented Connelly.

The Bosch series already has 7 seasons on Prime Video. It is considered one of the most popular productions on the platform.

Recently, streaming celebrated the debut of Bosch: Legacy, a spin-off series set in the same universe as the original production.

Power and Law, in turn, is available in the Brazilian Netflix catalog. After the huge success of the first season, the platform has everything to give the green light to the production of unreleased episodes.

You can check out all 7 seasons of Bosch (and Bosch: Legacy) on Amazon Prime Video, and the first episodes of The Power and the Law on Netflix.