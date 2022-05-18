The Unusual Daily Habit of the World’s Oldest Man

Luisa Alves, under the supervision of Thiago Lincolns Published on 05/17/2022, at 19:03

At 112 years old, Juan Vicente Perez, is recognized as the oldest man in the world by the Guinness World Book, which carried out the verification on February 4th. Before, who owned the brand was Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, who died at the age of 112 years and 221 days, with just under a month to complete his 113th birthday. The information is from the UOL news portal.

According to the organization, he has a great memory, remembering special dates and the names of all 11 children and 45 grandchildren. The secret to that would be to ‘drink a glass of brandy every day’, as echoed by Guinness, in addition to working hard and getting a good night’s sleep.

Born in the state of Táchira, in the city of El Cobre, on May 27, 1909, Pérez began working as a farmer at an early age and as a child helped his parents on the sugar and coffee plantations. As an adult, he served as a bailiff in the city where he lived, Caricuena.

The relationship with family and legacy

According to Guinness, he loves being surrounded by family and friends, and according to his daughter Nelydathe family is very grateful for his health. Perez he wants to be remembered as a hardworking person, faithful to his wife and his deep religious devotion.