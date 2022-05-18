The Worst Show on Earth: The Depressing Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Fight

Amber Heard is down by four million to nil. Beyond that, the number of people who have already joined the petition asking that the actress, so to speak, be removed from the next Aquaman, which is already ready and cannot be changed.

Johnny Depp fans can’t forgive Amber’s grimaces, tearless crying, strained expressions and other histrionics, which seem to reflect an imitation of suffering – and she’s certainly not going to win any Oscars for her performance on screen or in real life.

But even those who can’t resist Jack Sparrow’s charm can’t help but see the sad role in which he appears drunk, drugged, freaked out, passed out, punched by his wife or with the tip of his right middle finger ripped off by a flying vodka bottle.

In addition to the rain of insults against Amber, several of them recorded – there is a man who is really silly -, he argued with his friend Paulo Bettany, in an email presented to the jury, that she should be burned as a witch and then violate her body. About her ex-partner, mother of her two children, singer Vanessa Paradis said that she was a “**** French blackmailer”.

The key issue will be decided by the jury: if she was beaten by her ex-husband, therefore, she doesn’t need to pay the $50 million he can in compensation for having more than hinted at it in an editorial for the Washington Post newspaper.

It’s hard to understand why Depp thinks he’s defending his honor and his image as a “southern gentleman” – absolutely incompatible with reality, even if the claim that he was actually the victim of domestic violence were true. There’s even a precedent: before Johnny, Amber was married to a woman, photographer Taysa van Ree, whom he abused.

Both are probably right: they beat each other up in one of the most toxic relationships in a world where fame, beauty, narcissistic egos, money and drugs, all in huge doses, contribute to poisoning so many marriages.

How to react to a relationship in which the woman, whose beauty is so perfect that she seems to have come straight out of a painting by Botticelli, made a “radical joke” and defecated on the couple’s bed (she later said that the “product” had come from the little dog )? Or, to continue in the eschatological field, in which he drew her name in urine and blood – from that severed finger?

Like any normal person: following every almost hypnotic pitch of the trial (the second in the series; the first, in England, against a journalist who called Depp a wife beater, the actor lost).

The record number of interactions on social media shows that Americans are obsessed with the subject and the unprecedented washing of filthy clothes, sometimes literally, it brings to the fore.

The Depp x Heard clash comes at the top of a list in which they appear, in descending order: Elon Musk (who by the way dated the actress after, or maybe even during, her marriage to the pirate), Joe Biden, abortion, war on Ukraine, inflation and covid-19.

Continues after advertising

His side was presented over thirteen days in which Johnny Depp made a fool of himself – although passionate fans celebrated as a victory the testimony in which a former security guard recalls that he was called by the actor when he was being beaten too much by his wife.

Travis McGivern said that in one of these interventions, he saw Amber punch her husband as he tried to separate them. He also recorded that he doesn’t remember witnessing the urination scene in the living room, as described by Amber, because he would certainly remember if he “had seen Mr. Depp’s penis.”

Her side, with the exaggeration of facial expressions that arouses so much ire among Depp’s fans, is coming to an end.

In “court attire” – serious, close-up and, on at least two occasions, mimicking details her ex-husband had sported just a day earlier, such as a Gucci tie – she spoke extensively about fights, assaults, beatings and yet another long list of depressing details. Being raped with a bottle of vodka he wielded, she said, was the most horrendous point.

“Believe in all women, believe in all women. Except Amber Heard,” scoffed comedian Chris Rock, referring to a motto often evoked in cases of sexual or domestic violence.

“She ***** in his bed. Once you **** in someone’s bed, you’re to blame for everything.”

This pretty much sums up the bad movie that few resist watching. Lack of respect not just for your partner, but for yourself, destroys any argument.

Some voices, well isolated, rise against the opinion of the pro-Depp majority and are even amazed at the amount of videos that Generation Z, so politically correct, puts on TikTok defending the actor and messing with Amber.

The posts criticize “her clothes, her behavior and her team of lawyers, call her a scammer and claim that most of the things she is saying in court comes from different movies and television series,” the Telegraph noted.

Amber Heard knows very well that she’s not being a critical success: earlier this month, she switched PR firms. She thinks, like so many famous and powerful people, that the problem is with the image specialists, not hers.

The trial was supposed to end tomorrow, but the verdict was postponed until after the 27th. It seems impossible, but there is still room to get worse.