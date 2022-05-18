This is the last chance to buy Bitcoin at this price – Cryptocurrencies – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

After hitting an all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021, bitcoin is on a strong downward trajectory.

Last week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency hit its lowest level since 2020, quoted in the range of $27,000.

But even that doesn’t make crypto market enthusiasts pessimistic. In the view of trader Tone Vays, former VP of graphic analysis at JP Morgan, the current price level is seen as a unique opportunity, perhaps the last, to invest in bitcoin paying less.

The risk aversion scenario dominated global markets in 2022. War between Russia and Ukraine, high fees in Brazil and the United States and the economic slowdown in China are just a few reasons that form the wake of instabilities. Finding an asset that hasn’t been penalized recently is almost a white elephant. And the scenario is no different for the cryptocurrencies.

Enthusiastic about this market, Vays came to Brazil in early May to participate in Cryptominds, the largest financial intelligence and cryptocurrency congress in Latin America. During his visit to the country, the trader defended bitcoin as the “most stable, most decentralized and most secure protocol in the digital space”, far above other existing cryptocurrencies.

For Vays, BTC stands out even in relation to ethereum, the second largest crypto on the market, which has gained a lot of prominence by proposing a replacement in the blockchain network of proof-of-work (PoW) for the proof-of-stake (PoS). These are two ‘mining’ methods, the name given to the protocols that allow the creation of new cryptocurrencies. Although PoW is the most common, the ethereum network has been betting on an upgrade to PoS, which would require less energy in the process – one of the most recurring criticisms when it comes to cryptocurrencies.

In an exclusive interview with E-Investor, Vays talks about the short-term and long-term prospects of bitcoin, the other cryptocurrencies on the market, and the regulatory discussions. He check:

E-Investor – Bitcoin has struggled to stay in the $30,000 range. What should the crypto investor have on their radar right now?

Tone Vays – The main factor pushing bitcoin is the correlation with traditional stock markets like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, where we don’t have a lot of positive news happening. The fact is, bitcoin will not stay at these low prices for long. That’s going to change significantly sometime this year, but before that happens, it’s very likely to see a few more dips. Once BTC starts to rise, it will go up a lot, because there won’t be much asset available in the market to sell.

We saw this in October last year, when, after going from US$65,000 in April to US$30,000 in September, the price jumped to US$68,000 in just one month. The asset does not need much time to appreciate. I expect that sometime later this year the price will go above $100,000.

Does that mean it’s time to go shopping?

Vays – It is a great opportunity to invest. I believe this will be the last year that people will be able to buy bitcoin at this price point. I don’t think bitcoin will go below that value ever again.

If you are a long-term investor, this is an incredible opportunity. Those looking at the very short term can still wait a little longer.

There was an expectation in the market that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia would strengthen bitcoin as a store of value, just like gold or the dollar. Does cryptocurrency already fulfill this role?

Vays – Bitcoin has already fulfilled this role for about ten years. I was really surprised that the sanctions against Russia adopted by the US and European governments didn’t make the price soar. This is the most important property of BTC: the fact that it is the only asset in the world that cannot be confiscated for any reason, including political. As the world recognizes this, the coin will reach incredible price levels.

Mr. I’ve said a few times that it makes no sense to invest in DeFi. What is the problem with the thesis of financial decentralization?

Vays – There is no real definition for this. In theory, DeFi is decentralized finance, but the only truly decentralized asset that exists is bitcoin. Everything else is or will be centralized.

But what most people talk about DeFi is the yield farming [conhecido também como mineração de liquidez, uma forma de utilizar os criptoativos para ganhar mais criptoativos], and the problem with these projects is that they are free to create. And when you have a free way to create value, value goes down and we are witnessing that with the currency of the United States. The government was just printing as much money as it wanted and now we have this inflation. Bitcoin is special because it costs electricity to create it. So try to stay away from these DeFi projects.

Market analysts have pointed to Ethereum as the most promising asset for the future. Mr. Do you believe that ETH can take the lead in the market in the coming years?

Vays – Not. Ethereum has a lot of problems. I have always believed that ETH was an asset with government regulation risk, with a major technological and scale problem. One of the reasons the asset has survived these issues is because other platforms like solana are taking over the technology. Otherwise, ethereum would be unusable today because transactions are incredibly expensive.

The other problem is economic dynamics. Crypto founders still believe in this idea that mining is bad for the environment, which is incorrect. This attempt to pass ethereum from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake will generate significant problems, so much so that they keep putting off change.

Ten years from now, I believe all of this will eventually move to bitcoin because it is the only asset that can provide the best in terms of decentralization and technology, passing a lot of regulations that are happening today.

The Federal Senate approved the bill that regulates the cryptocurrency market in Brazil. How can regulation move cryptos?

Vays – Regulation can help the price of bitcoin go up a lot. It is great for those who already have the cryptocurrency and for investors who are still afraid to acquire their first asset because there is no regulation. Many institutional investors and large companies don’t want to take this risk, but it will make them more comfortable.

My concern is that people know how to insure bitcoin to ensure it remains a non-confiscated asset. Although the regulation is good, the best would be one that accepts BTC but does not propose any interference. This could lead to risks in the future if some government decides to confiscate or keep the assets on behalf of the people, as happened in the US in the 1930s, when the government confiscated the gold of the population.

My biggest fear with regulation is that 20 or 30 years from now most of bitcoin will be held by banks and not people.

Do you want to leave a message for Brazilian investors?

Vays – I believe bitcoin is a unique asset, as different from traditional fiat currencies as it is from all other cryptocurrencies. My biggest advice is to understand why BTC is nothing like ethereum and why it is a much safer asset to invest in.

To be more specific, consider whether you intend to make a trade or are assuming an investment. An investment is something you fully understand and will hold for a long time, even through the ups and downs of the asset. I believe people should invest in bitcoin, but I don’t feel the same way about any other cryptocurrency. They are not an investment opportunity, they are just an option to trade in the short term.

