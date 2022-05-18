Three people are killed at a health center in Fortaleza

Three people were shot dead on Wednesday afternoon (18) in the Edmar Fujita Health Postlocated at Alberto Craveiro Avenue in the Dias Macedo neighborhood, in Fortaleza.

Initial information collected at the scene with police indicates that the incident also left three other women injured, who were rescued at the Instituto Doutor José Frota (IJF). However, the mayor Jose Sarto confirms three deaths and two wounded.

according to Green Seas System found on the spottwo victims were found at the gas station and another, fallen in the Alberto Craveiro bike path. Both one of the victims who were in the health unit and the one found outside had electronic anklets.

The third victim is a man who was at the post. His son went to the place to look for his father, Francisco Egino Alves do Nascimento, 58, who had gone to the health unit to seek care. According to relatives, the man was a master builder.

Egino went to a follow-up appointment, to show kidney tests and would also take the opportunity to get a vaccine. His family is there, desolate. “I wanted to be on his side. I wish I had died”, says the man’s daughter.

“If I hadn’t gotten away from him, he would have grabbed me and I would have saved my father.”

investigations and support

The mayor contacted Sandro Caron, state secretary for Public Security and Social Defense, to talk about the case. “He assured that moved large effectives to the area to identify and capture the suspects of this barbaric crime,” he said.

In addition, Colonel Eduardo Holanda, municipal secretary of Citizen Security, is working on the incident and providing teams from the Municipal guard. The Secretary of Health, Ana Estela Leite, in turn, contacted the team at the health center, seeking to provide support and reassure employees.

The governor of Ceará, Izolda Cela, ordered the secretary Sandro Caron to use the necessary police apparatus to arrest criminals as quickly as possible, including aircraft. “We will spare no efforts to face and overcome this crime”, he concluded in a post on his social network.

wounds

Among the women who were shot, one was shot in the chest and was rescued by a police officer in serious condition.

According to Mayor José Sarto, who was at the Doctor José Frota Institute, the surviving victims have already been rescued. “They are still in care and have a stable condition. I dedicate my solidarity to the victims’ families”, he detailed.

THE Northeast diary requested a note on the case from the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) and awaits a response to update this article.

suspects

According to a civil police officer who is attending to the occurrence, two of the dead had gone to the clinic to be vaccinated. They wore electronic anklets. Also according to the security agent, there was a type of “conversation between rivals” before the shooting.

Three suspects entered the post and fired the shots. The suspicion is that a fourth person was outside supporting the criminals.

Security cameras at the health center were able to identify the suspects, who are already being sought by police.

Health Center

Activities at the Edmar Fujita Health Post were suspended this Wednesday due to the occurrence. In a note, SMS detailed that residents of the area will be able to go to any health unit in Fortaleza if they need medical attention.

For those looking for a vaccine against Covid-19, it is possible to address the other posts in Regional VI of Health that have an immunization room against the new coronavirus.