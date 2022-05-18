Tino Marcos reveals that he witnessed a former Brazilian national team player using cocaine

“I was quite (shocked), I never expected this during a competition in Brazil”, revealed edit

247- Former Globo reporter Tino Marcos revealed this Monday while participating in ‘The Noite’, a talk show on SBT, that he has already caught a former Brazilian national team player using cocaine during a break from covering games in Brazil. The information is from the Lance portal.

“I’ve seen a player snorting cocaine. A player from Brazil. I walked into a bar where the players were. I was off that night. Then when I went to the bathroom the booth wasn’t closed properly. So I went in and.. . ops… the guy looked at me. I backed off and didn’t reveal it to anyone.”, he said.

Presenter Danilo Gentili stated that the player would have had moments of distress after the act, afraid of having his name revealed. The journalist said that after the act he talked to the athlete about the subject.

“I was quite (shocked), I never expected this during a competition in Brazil. Then he thanked me. I didn’t reveal it to anyone at the time. He realized that and told me I was a ‘very 10’ guy. Then he had others. career problems,” he added.

