Titans Actor Wants To Return To Pirates Of The Caribbean And Already Knows How

The actor Brenton Thwaitswho is known for playing the character Dick Grayson on the Serie Titansstated that he wants to return to the franchise films Pirates of the Caribbean.

he appeared in Salazar’s Revenge as Henry Turner, son of Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley).

In the plot, the character runs away from home in childhood and goes to work on a British warship that ends up in the Devil’s Triangle.

During an interview with Cosmic Circus, he was asked if he is interested in returning to work in the franchise, if a pirates of the caribbean 6 or in some spin-off that has a woman as the protagonist.

Thwaits responded that it would be interesting to do so and that he would be willing to do so if he is invited and has room on his schedule.

“Oh, that would be interesting. Yes, I think I could act! I think there’s a way to find a space if it happens at the right time, right? If it’s the right thing, and they want me there, I’ll be there.”, she stated.

Brenton also spoke of other artists who could be in the film.

When asked which other actors he would like to see in the project, the actor was clear in saying that he would love to see his colleagues if the sixth film happens, but he also believes that there is room for new people to appear.

“Hmm… My dream cast for a number six would be the same cast, everyone knows this is a cool franchise, and this world has so much emotion. I think whoever does the number six is ​​just going to rock it. It will be incredible.”

With all the public success, the sixth film in the franchise has been in development since 2011, according to information published by Observatório do Cinema.

However, the project has not yet been implemented, mainly after the departure of Johnny Depp.

The actor played the protagonist, Jack Sparrow in the five films of the franchise, however, was fired after the scandals involving his divorce with Amber Heard became increasingly public and intense.

The franchise producer, Jerry Bruckheimerconfirmed that two films are already on the way, one of which will have the actress Margot Robbie as the protagonist, however, still does not have a release date.

