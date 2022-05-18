Sports

“Tite is already watching”; web ‘melts’ with statistical numbers and performance of Botafogo player

Botafogo

Athlete leads several fundamentals of the alvinegra team in the Brasileirão

Alexandre Vieira

Tite is the coach of the Brazilian national team (Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF)
Alexandre Vieira

Last Sunday (15th), the Botafogo won the Strength, by 3-1, playing at the Nilton Santos stadium, for the sixth round of the Brazilian Championship. The tie remained in the marker until near the end of the second stage, but Patrick de Paula and Daniel Borges put Glorioso in front of the marker.

With the result, the team entered the G4 and the fans, who celebrated after the victory, are hopeful for a great campaign in the national competition this season. Some players have stood out in Luís Castro’s team, with impressive numbers in the Brasileirão.

Player of the team’s third goal against Fortaleza, the right side Daniel Borges, who has played on the left side, is one of the most applauded athletes. At 29 years old, he is among Botafogo’s players in Brasileirão 2022, according to SofaScore.

Daniel Borges in the Brasileirão

1st in decisive passes (14)
1st in big chances created (2)
1st in certain crossings (13)
1st in crossroads (30%)
1st in successful passes (247)
1st in SofaScore rating (7.35)

Repercussion of the crowd

