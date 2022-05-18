Sports

Tite opens the game, explains why he doesn’t call Veiga to the Brazilian team and challenges the Palmeiras fans: “I accept”

palm trees

Midfielder was not called up again to defend the Brazilian team

Photo: César Greco/ Palmeiras
Photo: César Greco/ Palmeiras
Palmeiras won another one in the Brasileirão. This time, Alviverde beat RB Bragantino, last Saturday (15) by 2-0, at Allianz Parque and reached 8th place in the national tournament with 9 points conquered so far. And once again one of the protagonists of the duel against Massa Bruta was shirt 23 Raphael Veiga. Even because the midfielder lives his best at Palestra, Palmeiras question why Tite never gives him opportunities in the Brazilian team.

In the call-up last Friday (13), once again the commander passed over Veiga to other players in the position in which he did not call up on other occasions. With that, the chances of shirt 23 going to the World Cup decreases every day. Three days after being called up for the duels against South Korea, Japan and Argentina, Tite explained why he hasn’t given Raphael Veiga the opportunity.

In an interview with the podcast “Fala, Brasólho”, led by Fred, from Desimpedidos channel, the coach said he would call the players, but he left a question in the air for the fans of the Brazilian team to answer so that the coaching staff can summon not only the Palmeiras midfielder but also the Atletico striker.

“I do. I invite everyone who wants to. Just tell me who I shoot too. Only 23 or 26 can. They only say that I have to summon, but they don’t say who I have to take“, joked Tite when answering the question about why he hasn’t been giving chances to the Palmeiras midfielder, who has been one of the top scorers of coach Abel Ferreira’s team this season.

