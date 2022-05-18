Tite says he agrees to summon Hulk, but jokes: ‘Who am I going to take?’

photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Hulk was called by Tite to the Brazilian team only once

At a high level at Atltico since last season, Hulk is constantly asked by fans to join the Brazilian team. Since returning to Brazilian football, the 35-year-old forward has only been called up by coach Tite once. In an interview with the podcast Speak, Brazilfrom the channel unimpededthe captain of the Canary Islands commented on the chances of calling up Atletico and Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga, also highly sought after by the public, for the 2022 World Cup, in November, in Qatar.

“I accept (summoning Hulk and Raphael Veiga). I’ll call everyone who wants to. Just tell me who I’ll take out too. Only 23 or 26 can. , in a relaxed conversation with presenter Fred.

After five years without chances with Amarelinha, Hulk was called up in September 2021 for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. On September 9, he came on in the 38th minute of the second half in a 2-0 victory over Peru, at Arena Pernambuco.

At the time, he replaced Gabigol, from Flamengo. That was the 49th match of the Atlético striker, who played in the 2014 World Cup, for the Brazilian team. Although he has scored 11 goals in friendlies or for the Brazilian Olympic team, Hulk has not scored in official matches.