Today’s Globo Special Cinema movie shows The Panthers

Today’s Globo Special Cinema shows the movie As Panteras. The broadcast of the 2019 action and comedy feature film starts at 10:35 pm on the carioca station, right after the daily chapter of the soap opera Pantanal. In short, director Elizabeth Banks’ 100-minute title is also an attraction in the HBO Max and Amazon Prime catalogs. Furthermore, the role of the film is shared by actresses Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska.

In short, in addition to the protagonists, the cast of Charlie’s Angels also includes Elizabeth Banks; Naomi Scott; Patrick Stewart; Drew Barrymore; Sam Claflin; Jonathan Tucker; Noah Centineo; Djimon Hounsou; Luis Gerardo Mendez; Lili Reinhart; Nat Faxon; Chris Pang; Marie-Lou Sellem; Chloe Kim; Robert Clotworthy; and Batur Belirdi. In addition, the screenplay is named after Evan Spiliotopoulos and the director herself, Elizabeth Banks.

The Panthers Synopsis

Charlie’s Angels revolve around Callisto, a revolutionary sustainable energy source that has fallen into the wrong hands. When the brilliant scientist Elena, creator of the technology, realizes this, she appeals to the panthers for help. In short, the idea is to prevent villains from using the project as a weapon of mass destruction.

Charlie’s Angels trailer

critique

All in all, in terms of critical reception, Charlie’s Angels achieved mixed performance. That’s because the title pleased an average of 1 out of 2 professionals who evaluated it, in a total approval rate of 52%. In addition, the average rating they gave closed at 5.3 out of 10 possible stars.

Finally, among the public the approval was better. In short, the film received favorable comments from 3 out of 4 anonymous, in a total approval rating of 78% of the viewers who opined. In addition, the average rating they gave was 4 out of 5 possible stars. The data, both professional and anonymous, are from the North American website Rotten Tomatoes.

