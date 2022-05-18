Tolima vs America: Coelho should have a change in the starting lineup for the match

photo: Moor Panda/America Mancini to have Felipe Azevedo return for the match against Tolima America must have at least one change in the starting lineup to face Tolima this Wednesday (18), at 21h. The match will be played at the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium, in Ibagu, Colombia, and is valid for the fourth round of the Copa Libertadores group stage. See the possible scales below.

tolima

photo: Disclosure / Tolima Tolima have an important absence to face America The hosts have an important absence to face America. It is midfielder Juan David Ros, who is the team’s starter and who is recovering from an injury to his right knee. Cristian Trujillo, Fabin Mosquera and Chilean Rodrigo Urea are vying for the spot, being the last favorite to start the match.

On the other hand, defender Sergio Mosquero, who is recovering from an injury, is expected to return. However, Julin Quines and Jos Moya continue as starters in the defense. Coach Hernn Torres has no suspension problems and spared the holders in the team’s last match, this Saturday, in the 1-1 draw with Envigado, for the Colombian Championship.

Alexandre Domnguez; Jonathan Marulanda, Julin Quiones, Jose Moya and Junior Hernndez; Nrayan Rovira, Rodrigo Urea and Yohandry Orozco; Anderson Plata, Jeison Lucum and Michael Rangel.

america

Coach Vagner Mancini will have Felipe Azevedo return, who was suspended in the 1-0 defeat to Coritiba, in Couto Pereira, for the Brazilian Championship. The forward will have to replace young Rodriguinho, 18, who didn’t do well in the game.

On the other hand, America follows with an extensive list of embezzlement. Danilo Avelar with a muscle injury in the back of the right thigh, and Al, with pain in the back of the right thigh, are going to the medical department.

Strikers Wellington Paulista, Everaldo and Paulinho Boia are also out. The first two are recovering from muscle injuries in the left thigh, while the third had a strain in the same region.

Juninho and Matheusinho are other absences. The first suffered a muscle injury in the right thigh, while the second had the same problem, but in the left thigh. Both will complete the third straight match off the pitch.

In addition to the return of Felipe Azevedo, Mancini could promote the entry of Gustavinho in place of Ramrez, but this is a less likely option.

If the coach does not have to spare any athlete due to physical wear and tear, the starting lineup for America should be: Jailson; Patric, Conti, Iago Maidana and Marlon; der, Lucas Kal and Indio Ramrez (Rodriguinho); Felipe Azevedo, Pedrinho and Alosio.