Toyota Camry returns, but only hybrid for R$ 331,790

The Toyota Camry returned to the domestic market, but without the powerful 3.5-liter V6 with 310 horsepower. The focus is now on electrification, nothing more natural for the Japanese brand.

Thus, the Camry Hybrid assumes the mission of representing luxury in Toyota’s national portfolio with a suggested price of R$ 331,790.

Much more expensive than the previous one, but something already expected, the Toyota Camry Hybrid arrives in the XLE version and brings a more frugal mechanics than the previous one, doomed to high consumption.

Shared with the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, the Camry Hybrid set has a Dynamic Force 2.5 engine with dual injection, in addition to three electric motors.

Two of them sit on the infinite-ratio transaxle gearbox (CVT), while the third is mounted on the front axle, thus not providing all-wheel drive.

The 2.5 Atkinson cycle has 178 horsepower at 5,700 rpm and torque of 22.5 kgfm at 3,600 rpm, while the three electric motors deliver 120 horsepower and 20.6 kgfm.

With driving modes Normal, Eco, EV and Sport, the Camry Hybrid has 211 horsepower combined, ensuring good performance with the torque of electric.

Visually, the Camry Hybrid resembles the previous one, which was also XLE. With 18-inch wheels and 235/45 R18 tires.

With LED headlights and taillights, the Camry Hybrid is finished in leather with silver accents, as well as LED lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

The Camry Hybrid retains the power-reclining rear seat, despite no memory for the driver.

The multimedia has a 9-inch screen with projection for Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in addition to a reversing camera and sound media management with only six speakers.

With tri-zone air conditioning, the Japanese executive sedan features Toyota Safety Sense with adaptive cruise control, lane and lane departure alert, blind spot alert, among others.

Toyota Camry XLE Hybrid – Photo Gallery