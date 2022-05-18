Diana Kirk, 76, was attacked by a rat while sleeping at her home in Bingha, England. The case took place on May 9 and shocked the elderly woman’s neighbors.

With his face seriously injured, the victim was rushed to the Queen’s Medical Center, where he received medical attention. In an interview with Nottinghamshire Live, Diana’s husband, John Kirk, 85, said he felt something rub against his feet while he slept upstairs, but due to the lack of lighting he couldn’t see what it was.

John still narrates that during the night he felt the animal again, but ended up falling asleep. He found his wife only around 5:45 in the morning, already with a bruised face in the living room. Diana suffers from a brain problem and is cared for by John, who stays with her during the day accompanied by a care team.

“I’ve never seen anything like the injuries she had. It was absolutely savage. (…) There were scratches on her face, on her neck, on her hands. The rat tried to gnaw to the bone. There was blood everywhere,” reported the report. husband about rodent attack.

After the incident, the animal was found dead in a trap set for its capture. Diana’s current state of health was not reported.

