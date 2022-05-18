Turkey Seeks Military Concessions by Opposing Finland and Sweden to NATO | World

In a brief ceremony in Brussels, in the presence of Finnish and Swedish representatives, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the initiative a “historic moment”. Applications need to be approved by the 30 members of the alliance, which can take up to a year. The biggest obstacle is Turkey, openly against the entry of the two Nordic countries in the organization.

It is more through negotiation tactics than through inflexible opposition that Turkey demonstrates its power to veto the candidacy of the Stockholm and Helsinki governments. Publicly, the Turkish president says that it is for security reasons that he will vote “no” to Sweden and Finland joining the military bloc. But with this message, Erdogan signals that he has interests to negotiate with the United States and the European Union.

1 of 4 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg displays applications to join the alliance of Sweden and Finland in Brussels at the organization’s headquarters — Photo: JOHANNA GERON / Pool / AFP Photo NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg displays applications to join the alliance of Sweden and Finland in Brussels at the organization’s headquarters — Photo: JOHANNA GERON / Pool / AFP Photo

For the end of sanctions on the purchase of weapons

Erdogan accuses the two Nordic nations of harboring terrorist organizations, in a reference to members of the Kurdish separatist party, the PKK. Starting in the 1980s, these countries received Kurdish political refugees. More recently, in 2019, Sweden, with support from the United States, provided support to the PKK’s armed wing in Syria to fight the Islamic State group, which led Turkey to strain ties with Washington and also to summon the Swedish ambassador. for clarification at the beginning of last year.

2 of 4 Swedish military plane and tanks on the island of Gotland, a tourist destination in the country where the government has announced an increase in the presence of the Army due to threats from Russia in the Baltic Sea — Photo: Associated Press Swedish military plane and tanks on the island of Gotland, a tourist destination in the country where the government has announced an increase in the presence of the army due to threats from Russia in the Baltic Sea (Photo: Associated Press)

Officials from Sweden and Finland are planning a visit to Ankara in the coming days to deal with NATO applications. But the Turkish president declared that it is better not to waste time, because he says he wants guarantees in advance. In addition to requesting the extradition of some Kurds to be tried in Ankara – a request that has already been denied by the Swedish authorities – the Turkish government also wants a return to the export of arms blocked since the disagreement in Syria. For that, it counts with the end of the military embargo and also with new agreements to acquire American weapons. In 2020, the White House imposed sanctions on the Turkish defense industry in retaliation for the purchase of a Russian anti-missile system.

Mediation in the war between Russia and Ukraine

Turkey is positioned a little on this side and a little on the other side in the current conflict in Ukraine. Between the lines, he now asks for support from the United States and the European Union. When the military alliance with the West shook in recent years, Turkey was excluded from the US F-35 fighter jet program. Just when the Turkish army decided to buy Russian weapons. Now, the Ankara government is awaiting congressional approval to purchase F-16 attack jets from Washington.

3 of 4 Russia-Ukraine meeting in Turkey — Photo: Government of Ukraine/Reuters Russia-Ukraine meeting in Turkey — Photo: Government of Ukraine/Reuters

In line with the West, Erdogan has supported Ukraine by sending weapons, in particular lethal drones. But it is undeniable that he also shows support for Russia, by refusing, for example, to approve, alongside the Westerners in NATO, sanctions against Moscow.

In this new episode of the candidacy of Sweden and Finland, Erdogan gives voice to the Russian president. Vladimir Putin, who said little about the possible new members of the bloc – created in 1949 to stop Soviet expansion in Europe. Putin only spoke to say that military expansion into neighboring territory will certainly have an answer. Finland shares 1,350 kilometers of land border with Russia.

External rhetoric to gain internal popularity

Two themes often accompany Erdogan’s public speeches: internal security and the external threat. Inflation in Turkey hit 70% in April, due in large part to Erdogan’s years of refusing to raise interest rates while depleting currency reserves. The country has been hit by the global increase in energy and basic goods costs. The prices of fuel and agricultural commodities also soared on account of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In parallel, the war increased the importance of Turkey, located between West and East, on the international stage. In the conflict, Erdogan plays the role of mediator and, while blocking votes against Putin, has limited the use of Turkish waters and airspace by the Russian military.

The Turkish president hopes to secure his waning popularity over two decades in power. By being categorical in his statements, he praises the nationalist discourse, a providential resource one year before the presidential elections.