Turkey wants F-35 fighter back to approve Sweden and Finland in NATO

Turkey’s approval for Sweden and Finland to join NATO rescues a headache for the US: the “invisible” F-35 fighter.

One of the few photos of a Turkish F-35 – Lockheed Martin / Disclosure





The Lockheed Martin F-35 is the fifth-generation fighter (called stealth, given the high level of stealth on radar), with the highest production and capabilities today. The project is part of an international consortium led by the US, but with the presence of several countries, including Turkey, which bought 30 jets of the conventional F-35A model, and which also produces some components of the jet.

Four of these F-35A fighter jets were handed over to the Turks to train in the US before taking the new planes home, but that never happened. Shortly after the delivery, Turkey announced the purchase of S400 anti-aircraft defense systems from Russia, considered at the time the most advanced in the world in terms of anti-aircraft missiles.

Fearing that the Russians who were going to install, train and maintain the S400 would take information from the F-35 on the ground or in flight, the US suspended Turkey from the F-35 program, and no Turkish aircraft left US territory, where they are held.

S400 System Battery © Vitaly Kuzmin





Turkey continued with the acquisition of the S400 and, since then, a “rift” has been created within NATO, as one of the members was acquiring Russian products even though the alliance was made to deter Russian actions.

Years later and with neither side giving an inch, the matter returned to the negotiating table this week, as Turkey says it will accept the entry of Scandinavian countries into NATO, as long as it receives the F-35s it asked for (and the which still continues to supply parts).

According to Bloomberg, Turkey’s order list includes the F-35s, plus F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters and upgrades to them, as well as asking Sweden and Finland to lift arms sales restrictions to the Turks, which was put in place when the country invaded Syria in 2019.

Without Turkey’s endorsement, the two Scandinavian countries cannot join NATO, as all members are required to vote in favor of the application for entry.

Rumors about part of the orders being fulfilled are circulating, pointing out that the US can release the purchase of more F-16s and the Scandinavians remove the restrictions, but that the F-35 only leaves if the S400 leaves together, in a negotiation that could include shipping of these systems to Ukraine itself.

Despite shooting down a Russian fighter jet in 2015 in Syria and providing Ukraine’s main attack drone, the Bayraktar, Turkey has taken a “neutral” position in the war, without closing the Bosphorus Strait that gives access to the Black Sea or banning Russian airline flights.



