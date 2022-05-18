Uber announces novelties ranging from vouchers to party buses

Uber announced yesterday (16) a series of new features during its global product event, Go Get 2022. The novelties — some still in testing — are focused on attracting drivers to the platform and having more users.

Some examples of resources are: the possibility of renting buses and vans, receiving deliveries with robots and having the convenience of ordering food inside stadiums.

Below are nine key highlights announced by Uber. Some of them are interesting, but not all of them will be available in Brazil.

1. Travel

The Uber Travel feature is intended to help people get around when they are not in their hometown. Interested riders can link their Gmail profile to their Uber accounts, allowing the platform to access data such as flight and hotel bookings. Even restaurant suggestions the app can offer from there.

According to the company, a person can book trips to each of these events, and Uber will refund 10% in Uber Cash.

Uber Travel has been available since yesterday in the US. Canada starts offering the novelty in a few weeks.

In the UK this feature will be a little different. Uber will test giving users the option to book trains, buses and car rentals, starting this month.

2. Bus rental

Uber Charter, which is being launched in the US, is a partnership with US Coachways, a national bus service, which allows passengers to book large vehicles like buses and vans directly through the Uber app.

One of the benefits for the user is that it will be possible to organize the transport of groups of people — like at a party, for example.

It is not yet clear how far in advance the person will need to book the vehicle, but prices are now available for the user to choose the best deal.

The novelty, for now, will only be available in some North American cities. The list of municipalities that had the service has not yet been released.

3. Event vouchers

Uber Vouchers can be useful at weddings and other events. It’s a service that used to be available to businesses, but now anyone can use it.

Let’s say you want to facilitate the arrival of your guests and you want to help with the costs of this transport, with Uber Vouchers it is possible to fill in the details of this event, such as the location, and set a maximum amount you will pay.

Then, just share a code with the guests and the value of this transport will not be full for other people.

4. Electric Uber

Uber Green allows you to request a ride in a hybrid or electric vehicle. The feature has been around for a while in some cities, but the new “Comfort Electric” option specifically lets you request a ride in a “premium EV” (a fancier car; think a Tesla or Polestar).

The update is available in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Dubai.

Pricing is somewhere between an Uber Comfort and an Uber Black, according to Uber.

5. Map of battery charging stations

For drivers who use electric vehicles, Uber is releasing the charging map. The tool shows the nearest electric vehicle chargers, their charging speeds and navigation to get there — this should make it easier for drivers to recharge their cars during their shift, for example.

In addition, the EV Hub provides drivers with information on state and federal incentives to switch to EVs, discounts for certain EVs, and a cost comparison tool.

The tool also shows the estimated cost of ownership for an EV versus a gasoline powered vehicle. Uber aims to become an all-electric mobility platform by 2030 in the US and Canada.

The Hub is currently available to drivers in the US and Canada. According to the company, the change will go global this year. However, it did not disclose how this will be in places where electric vehicles do not work.

6. Uber Eats: Autonomous Delivery Riders

New Uber with Eats included in the app Image: Publicity/Uber

Uber is investing in autonomous deliveries (that is, no need for humans to deliver food). To do so, it partnered with robot delivery startup Serve Robotics and autonomous vehicle technology company Motional.

The novelty will begin to work in a pilot (test) way, with few remote delivery men in West Hollywood and Santa Monica, Los Angeles (USA).

It is worth remembering that Uber Eats left Brazil in January of this year. Therefore, it will not be a resource that Brazilians will have access to.

7. Voice request

By integrating the Google Assistant with the Uber Eats platform, customers will be able to order via voice command.

All they have to do is say “OK Google” and ask their phone to order a meal at a restaurant in the app.

The feature is available in English worldwide, with more languages ​​slated to roll out soon, according to Uber.

8. Delivery of food to the stadiums

Uber Eats will also soon be available in select sports arenas and stadiums.

Of course, it doesn’t involve drivers bringing food to you from the stands, but the person will be able to place an order at the arena’s restaurants and pick it up whenever they want.

The new feature is initially rolling out on:

Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium – Los Angeles

Yankee Stadium – New York

Capitol One Arena – Washington, D.C.

Minute Maid Park – Houston

PayPal Park – San Jose

Roazhon Park – Rennes, France

9. Loyalty program

Uber One, Uber’s loyalty program, is offering new member perks with partners like Marriott Bonvoy, Clear and Obé Fitness.

Uber One is also expanding to Mexico, Germany and the UK.