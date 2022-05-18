Uber opens 100 jobs for tech professionals

To reinforce the technology team, Uber has 100 job openings. The company has a goal of reaching a total of 250 professionals in the IT team by the end of this year. And the first step has already been taken. So, see how to win one of these vacancies.

Read more: To get a CNH, a driver will not need a driving school, says project

The use of technology is also a way to ensure the safety and tranquility of drivers and passengers. That’s why Uber has partnered with security organizations and experts. In addition to being in the process of developing new technologies capable of contributing to mobility.

Technology at Uber

Today, Uber already has several technologies that allow more security for employees and users of the services. For example, route checking.

Another tool that uses technology is audio recording. The person can do the recording whenever they think it’s necessary and send the encrypted content to Uber via a security report.

The material may, for example, be used in investigations or shared with authorities if required by law. All these features are only possible thanks to the technology deployed by Uber.

It is for these and other reasons that the company invests so much in the area. The 100 vacancies currently available. The selection process is 100% online and vacancies are available on the website. There, candidates also find more details and prerequisites for all opportunities.

Most of the vacancies are for the remote work model, as is the case of engineering professionals. But there is a hybrid vacancy for Brasília, Recife, Osasco, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba and São Paulo.