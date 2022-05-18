Uber opens 100 spots for home office work. Find out how to apply

If, on the one hand, Uber made a series of announcements recently about cutting expenses in the company’s operation, including in a scenario where “hiring will be a privilege”, on the other hand, the company did not fail to open up job opportunities in its engineering team.

According to the company, by the end of 2022, the idea is that the Technology Center in Brazil will increase from 100 to 250 professionals. And of these new vacancies, 100 of them are already open, with hybrid or 100% remote work models. So, to find out more, check it out below!

In this way, Uber is opening vacancies for its technology team, focused on developing solutions for ordering through the platform. The new functions will be based at Uber’s new headquarters in Brazil, Uber Campus, in Osasco. According to the company, the work will be hybrid, where employees need to work face-to-face only on certain days of the week. But, in the case of engineering, professionals can choose to work in a 100% remote.

In addition to the centers in Brazil, it is possible to be hired even for other Uber technology centers. Some of them are: Louisville, New York, Palo Alto, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Seattle, USA; in Amsterdam, Paris, Sofia and Vilnius, on the European continent; and in Bangalore and Hyderabad, India.

Finally, for those interested, applications can be made directly through the company’s careers website. The selection process will be entirely online, and is open to professionals from all over the country. For those who want to know more about Uber’s projects in Brazil, the company is also organizing an online meeting on May 26 at 7pm. To access, just enter this link!

Image: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com