UFOs pose risks to US, says Pentagon official

Undersecretary of Defense says government is “committed” to determining origins of unidentified objects

For the first time in 50 years, the US House of Representatives debated this Tuesday (May 17, 2022), in public hearing, records of unidentified flying objects – UFOs – in US airspace.

The guests were Ronald Moultrie, undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, and Scott Bray, deputy director of naval intelligence. The 2 Pentagon officialshave signed that the US Department of Defense is “committed” in determining the origins of UFOs on US territory and that the as-yet-unknown objects represent “potential risks” to the country.

The hearing focused on 144 registered cases from 2004 to 2021, compiled into a report. The document was delivered to the Chamber in June 2021. Here is the full text (377 KB).

According to Bray, since the early 2000s there has been a “increasing number of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft or objects” observed in military training areas and elsewhere in the United States. Records are reported from pilots, cameras and sensors installed on military equipment. They may also be collected from other sectors of the US government.

“Reports are frequent and continuous”, he said. During the hearing, Bray showed congressmen 2 videos –watch them below– previously classified as classified. In one, you can see a green triangle-shaped object flashing in the night sky. The record was filmed by night vision lenses from a US Navy ship.

the case “remained unanswered for several years”, he said. After some time, US intelligence finally identified the object as a drone. The conclusion came after analyzing similar recordings captured by other equipment.

“In this example, we accumulate data from 2 similar records, in 2 different time periods and in 2 geographic areas to help us draw these conclusions, but this is not always the case. We recognize that [isso] may be unsatisfactory or insufficient in the eyes of many.”he said.

The 2nd video was recorded by a pilot who was inside an FA-18 fighter. Shows a spherical object rapidly passing by at a certain distance from the aircraft. “I don’t have an explanation about this specific object”Bray told congressmen.

Watch the UFO videos shown in the audience (1min36s):

SAFETY

The biggest concern of US authorities is not related to the existence of extraterrestrial life, but rather that other countries, such as Russia and China, may be using some advanced technology in US airspace.

Congressman André Carson, a Democrat from the State of Indiana, presided over the hearing and said it was important for the Pentagon to take seriously the issue of unexplained aerial phenomena.

In response, Moultrie said the team is committed to being transparent with the American public. She also said that the unidentified aerial phenomena represent “potential risks” to the country.

“Our goal”continued, “is to strike that delicate balance, which allows us to maintain public trust, while preserving vital capabilities to support our people”.

According to Moultrie, US intelligence analysts are also open to all hypotheses that could explain the objects.

During the session, Moultrie and Bray did not go into details about the object’s capture systems or the analysis procedure.

“We don’t want potential adversaries to know exactly what we are able to see, understand or how we came to a conclusion”said Bray.

More information about the process is to be provided during the private session between US intelligence officials and congressmen, also scheduled for this Tuesday (May 17).

Authorities reported, however, that all unexplained records are stored in a data system. “Our goal is to have this high-fidelity information that we get from all sources. We want to be able to integrate that.”said the undersecretary of defence.

Carson spoke about the stigma attached to unexplained objects during the session. He said that “pilots avoided reporting, and were teased when they did”. “For a long time, the stigma attached to unidentified aerial phenomena prevented good intelligence analysis”he said.