Ukraine confirms ‘pause’ in talks with Russia over war

An adviser to Ukraine’s presidency confirmed on Tuesday that peace talks with Russia are “on hold” because, according to him, Moscow is reluctant to accept that the conditions that were in place at the beginning of the war had changed substantially.

The adviser in question, Mikhail Podolyak, said the Russian government does not understand “the processes that are happening in the world at the moment” in relation to the invasion and that the war is no longer proceeding “on the basis of the Kremlin’s norms, plans and objectives”. .

In remarks quoted by the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper, Podolyak added that Moscow was also unwilling to give up domestic propaganda and that political elites were unable to admit that the Russian army must withdraw “under conditions completely different from those planned”.

Therefore, the adviser believes that the Kremlin’s position will not change until all international sanctions packages come into force, until the “real combat capabilities” of its armed forces are exposed and Russia loses “the remnants of its reputation”. .

“In my opinion, the strategic objective of the Russians is all or nothing,” said Podolyak, who said, however, that at the moment Kiev is not considering the issue of an “exit” from the Ukrainian delegation’s negotiation process.

Talks will resume when there is “something concrete”, he said, adding that circumstances such as the evacuation of the Azovstal defenders and the situation in the Russian-occupied Kherson region will play an important role.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Tuesday that Ukraine had abandoned the negotiation process, whose last round of face-to-face talks took place on March 29 in Istanbul.