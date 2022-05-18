Ukraine says 28,000 Russian soldiers have died since the start of the war | World

Reproduction: twitter – 05/09/2022 Ukraine says 28,000 Russian soldiers have died since the start of the war

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Wednesday that 28,300 Russian soldiers had been killed in the country since the start of the war, 400 in the last 24 hours alone. Russia does not confirm the information. In the most recent balance sheet of the country’s Defense Ministry, there is only information on the Ukrainian military weapons destroyed by Russian troops.

Ukrainian authorities have also released a list of the apparatus that the army led by Vladimir Putin has lost since February 24:

1,251 tanks

3,043 armored vehicles

586 artillery systems

199 multiple launch rocket systems

91 air defense systems

202 war planes

167 helicopters

2,137 trucks and tanker trucks

13 warships and boats

102 cruise missiles

441 drones

43 pieces of special equipment

Battle at Mariupol

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that 959 Ukrainian servicemen who were stationed at the Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol had surrendered since Monday. The site was the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the region. Russia said there are 80 wounded in the group. In all, 51 needed hospital treatment and were taken to Novoazovsk, in Donetsk, a Russian-controlled region.

The Azov Battalion, responsible for commanding the resistance at the steel mill, is an armed militia formed in May 2014, in the first movements of the civil war that began in eastern Ukraine that same year. A month later, in June, it took part in the offensive to retake Mariupol from separatist forces, and was incorporated into the Ukrainian National Guard in November of that year.

The battalion is also known for its links with far-right movements, and accused of making apology for Nazism — the Azov insignia bears the so-called Wolfsangel, a German historical symbol that is present in part of Nazi iconography.

For 82 days, Ukrainian forces, led by the Azov Battalion, engaged in fierce combat on the outskirts of the sprawling steel complex that, before the war, was one of the largest production hubs in the sector in all of Europe. In addition to the fighters, hundreds of civilians took shelter in the extensive network of tunnels and shelters on site — just over a week ago, all were evacuated from the site, in an operation that, in addition to the endorsement of Russia and Ukraine, was coordinated by the UN and the Red Cross.

