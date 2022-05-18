Ukrainians evacuated from power plant, bloody siege of Mariupol ends with Russian victory







Wounded soldier arrives in Novoazovsk, city held by Russian-backed rebels Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

The last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the city of Mariupol has been defeated — and Russian troops have managed to declare that they now fully control the city.

Two months ago, hundreds of Ukrainian fighters were trapped inside the Azovstal steelworks. The rest of the city was already under Russian control after a bloody incursion that killed thousands of Ukrainians.

This Tuesday (17/5), Ukraine confirmed that its fighters in Azovstal had been evacuated.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said 53 seriously wounded soldiers had been taken to the city of Novoazovsk, held by Russian-backed rebels. Another 211 were evacuated using a humanitarian corridor to Olenivka, another rebel-held town.

Russian representatives had previously said that an agreement had been reached to remove wounded fighters from the steelworks. About a dozen buses carrying Ukrainian fighters who were hiding under the besieged steel mill were seen leaving the site on Monday night (5/16), Reuters news agency reported.

Russian state media also published footage of what they say are wounded Ukrainian soldiers being evacuated from Azovstal. Maliar said that under the deal, the rescued troops would be exchanged for captured Russian soldiers.

‘Mission Accomplished’

In a video speech aired after midnight on Tuesday local time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian military, intelligence services and negotiating teams, as well as the Red Cross and the United Nations were involved in the operation. of evacuation.

“Ukraine needs its heroes alive,” he said.

Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters — from the Azov battalion, National Guard, police and territorial defense units — and several civilians have been holed up at the steelworks since Russian troops besieged Mariupol in early March.

It is not yet known for sure how many people remain in bunkers underground. Maliar said the Ukrainian government, military and intelligence services were “making joint efforts to save” those left behind.

Despite the military defeat for the Russians, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement that “the ‘Mariupol’ garrison has fulfilled its combat mission”.

“The supreme military command ordered the commanders of the units stationed in Azovstal to save the lives of personnel. The defenders of Mariupol are our heroes,” the note reads.

Resistance symbol

The Azovstal steel mill had become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance against Russian invasion.

The port city, which is strategically located on the Sea of ​​Azov, suffered massive bombardment from Russian forces at the start of the invasion.

Taking the city allows the Russians to create a land bridge between Crimea and the Donbas region, as well as giving Russia full control of more than 80% of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.

Ukraine says Russian bombing and siege of the city have killed tens of thousands of people, with reports of bodies lying in the streets. Moscow denies targeting civilians. Hit with artillery, rockets and missiles, 90% of the city was damaged or destroyed, Ukrainian officials say.

Only Azovstal still resisted.

Ukrainians at the plant said they were “buying time” for the rest of Ukraine to fight Russian forces and receive more Western weapons needed to resist Russia’s onslaught.

Until 10 days ago, there were also hundreds of civilians sheltering in the steel mill, lacking food, water and medicine.

In an operation that lasted about a week and ended on May 7, Ukrainians were able to evacuate women, children and elderly people who had been at the steel mill for more than a month, with help from the UN and the Red Cross.

Many fighters who remained there had sworn they would die fighting rather than surrender.