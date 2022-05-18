Understand what is ‘headache refractory to analgesia’, diagnosis of influencer Virgínia Fonseca | Health

The digital influencer Virginia Fonseca was diagnosed with “headache refractory to conventional analgesia”, according to the medical bulletin of Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo.

Below, in this report, what the diagnosis means and how to carry out the treatment.

To clarify doubts on the subject, the g1 talked to the neurologist Eduardo Jorge Custodio and the gynecologist Fábia Vilarino. Also according to the hospital’s management, Virginia “is in her room, stable and conscious, receiving venous medication for pain control”.

The digital influencer is pregnant and underwent an obstetric evaluation. According to the bulletin, the tests show that the “pregnancy proceeds normally, without intercurrencesand the fetus is in good vitality”.

Here’s what headache refractory to analgesia is:

What does this diagnosis mean?

“She has a headache, that is, a headache that traditional painkillers are not resolving. The name of the diagnosis explains what is happening to the patient. She has a pain that is not resolved with the usual treatment. Headache is a headache“, said Eduardo Jorge.

“Headache is the headache. Refractory to analgesia means that the pain is not going away with conventional medicine. Conventional medications for a headache in a pregnant woman are not working. Analgesia is any pain medication, it can be in any part of the body”, said Fábia Vilarino.

“The symptom is a persistent headache, which does not resolve with any medication. Therefore, it needs medical monitoring. There is still the issue of pregnancy, which needs greater attention,” said Eduardo Jorge.

“When you have a headache and a migraine, you can take an anti-inflammatory, but a pregnant woman cannot. In pregnant women, we have some limitations for the treatment. She must have gone to a hospital because the pain persisted. She will also identify if the pain comes from a more serious condition, such as a disease for example”, said Fábia Vilarino.

“As she is pregnant, I understand that she cannot take any medication. She stays in the hospital for IV medication, ‘more potent’ medication and has a better observation. It makes her have better control over her headache and pregnancy,” said Fábia Vilarino.

“The treatment is venous or a lumbar puncture. In the hospital, it is easier to do the treatment because they use the necessary venous drugs and monitor the pregnancy”, said Eduardo Jorge.

Is there influence with pregnancy?

“If the person already lived with cases of headache or migraine, because of pregnancy hormones, they can worsen migraine. Migraine in pregnancy is usually worse and is more difficult to treat because you cannot use any medication, there are some drug restrictions”, said Fábia Vilarino.