United Kingdom has 4 more cases and adds 7 contagions

The number of recorded cases of monkeypox in the UK reaches seven (Credit: Pixabay)

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) confirmed on Monday (16) four more cases of monkeypox. As a result, the number of people infected with the disease in the country reached 7.

+ Acute childhood hepatitis may be linked to Covid-19

On the 6th and 15th of May, the UKHSA had confirmed three cases of the disease in the UK.

Monkeypox is a viral infection usually associated with travel to Africa. It is often a mild, self-limiting illness that is spread by very close contact with someone with smallpox, and most people recover within a few weeks. According to the British health agency, the chance of contagion to the general population remains very low.

The virus does not spread easily between people and the risk to the population is low. However, the most recent cases are in LGBTQIA+ communities, so the organization advises these groups to be alert to any unusual rashes or lesions on any part of the body, especially the genitals.

Symptoms

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. A rash can develop, usually starting on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, including the genitals.

The rash changes and goes through different stages, which may look like chickenpox or syphilis, before finally forming a crust, which then falls off.

