US conducted successful hypersonic weapon test

Information is from the US Air Force; rapid-response weapon was launched from the air and flew at 5 times the speed of sound

The US Air Force said on Monday (May 16, 2022) it had conducted a successful test of a hypersonic weapon on Saturday (May 14). In communiquéthe organization reported that the speed reached was 5 times that of sound.

According to the US Air Force, a B-52 bomber launched a rapid-response weapon. “After separation from the aircraft, the ARRW thruster [arma de resposta rápida lançada do ar] ignited and burned for the expected duration, reaching speeds 5 times faster than sound,” the Air Force said.

This was, according to the organization, the first time the country has successfully launched such a weapon. The development of armamentwill expand precision strike capabilities” and allow “Rapid response against heavily defended ground targets”.

General Heath Collins, an officer in the Air Force Weapons Program, stated that “this was a great achievement” for the organization. “We are ready to build on what we learn and keep moving forward with hypersonics“, said.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Jungquist said that the US works “to get this revolutionary weapon to the front lines as quickly as possible”.

In addition to the US, more countries are investing in this type of weapon. The Russia fired hypersonic missiles against targets in Ukraine in March. In August of last year, China tested a hypersonic missile of nuclear capability.