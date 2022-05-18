NewsWorld

US conducted successful hypersonic weapon test

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 1 1 minute read

Information is from the US Air Force; rapid-response weapon was launched from the air and flew at 5 times the speed of sound

The US Air Force said on Monday (May 16, 2022) it had conducted a successful test of a hypersonic weapon on Saturday (May 14). In communiquéthe organization reported that the speed reached was 5 times that of sound.

According to the US Air Force, a B-52 bomber launched a rapid-response weapon. “After separation from the aircraft, the ARRW thruster [arma de resposta rápida lançada do ar] ignited and burned for the expected duration, reaching speeds 5 times faster than sound,” the Air Force said.

This was, according to the organization, the first time the country has successfully launched such a weapon. The development of armamentwill expand precision strike capabilities” and allow “Rapid response against heavily defended ground targets”.

General Heath Collins, an officer in the Air Force Weapons Program, stated that “this was a great achievement” for the organization. “We are ready to build on what we learn and keep moving forward with hypersonics“, said.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Jungquist said that the US works “to get this revolutionary weapon to the front lines as quickly as possible”.

In addition to the US, more countries are investing in this type of weapon. The Russia fired hypersonic missiles against targets in Ukraine in March. In August of last year, China tested a hypersonic missile of nuclear capability.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

SAG Awards 2022: Check out the winners | Movies and series

February 28, 2022

Baby formulas are ‘disappearing’ from US markets; understand scarcity and supply plan | Economy

6 days ago

‘Angels of the Law’: Johnny Depp was so unrecognizable in the film, even Brie Larson thought he was an extra

March 18, 2022

Brie Larson ‘couldn’t believe it’ when she first read the script; understand · Rolling Stone

February 23, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button