US publisher launches comic book with Zelensky’s story; see images | Ukraine and Russia

A US publisher took to comics the political trajectory of Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who was a comedian before assuming the leadership of his country three years ago.

TidalWave Comics will launch a biographical comic book about the Ukrainian leader on Friday, as part of a series by the publisher about politicians at home and around the world.

The 22-page publication tells how Zelensky came to power in Ukraine and talks about his unfulfilled campaign promise to end conflicts that existed at the time with pro-Russian separatist groups in the east of the country.

With drawings and dialogues in English, the magazine also reviews the trajectory of the Ukrainian president since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of his country, on February 24th. The magazine discusses its trajectory between taking over the country with no experience in foreign policy to investing heavily in constant communication with the West.

Who is Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the war, Zelensky has spoken by video to dozens of parliaments and, always dressed in military garb, has welcomed European leaders in the capital, Kiev.

When he was still a comedian, he even played a fictional president of his country, which is also portrayed in the magazine.