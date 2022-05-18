US women’s soccer team wins equal prizes with men’s at World Cups and Olympics | international football
The United States women’s soccer team, four-time world and Olympic champions, has taken another step towards achieving equal pay with the men’s, the country’s soccer federation (US Soccer) announced on Wednesday. The new deal, which complements the one achieved in February this yeargives players an equal reward for their participation in World Cups and the Olympics, concluding a fight started six years ago by the country’s women’s team.
United States women’s team — Photo: Reproduction / Facebook
Although other teams have already achieved other forms of equal pay, including the Brazilian one, in September 2020, the US federation celebrated the novelty of the measure, as it includes the equal division of prizes in the main competitions. THE Equal Pay of the Brazilian team, for example, equals the daily payments for women and men, but in relation to competitions, the equality is given in the percentage of the prizes, respecting the amounts paid by the organizing entities, such as FIFA and Conmebol.
The US Soccer agreement, valid until 2028, stipulates that the awards given to the men’s and women’s teams for participating in official competitions will be unified and divided equally between players and players, also including the technical commissions. The contract will cover the country’s participation in the men’s World Cups in Qatar (2022), and women’s in Australia/New Zealand (2023), in addition to the Paris-2024 and Los Angeles-2028 Olympics.
“This historic agreement will cover both World Cup and Olympic cycles and keep the players among the highest paid national team athletes in the world,” US Soccer announced on social media.
The agreement will also guarantee an unprecedented commercial agreement for the sale of identical tickets for the two teams, as well as equal bonuses for performance in all games and competitions, replacing the fixed prize pool that the women’s team has always received.