US women’s soccer team wins equal prizes with men’s at World Cups and Olympics | international football

Although other teams have already achieved other forms of equal pay, including the Brazilian one, in September 2020, the US federation celebrated the novelty of the measure, as it includes the equal division of prizes in the main competitions. THE Equal Pay of the Brazilian team, for example, equals the daily payments for women and men, but in relation to competitions, the equality is given in the percentage of the prizes, respecting the amounts paid by the organizing entities, such as FIFA and Conmebol.