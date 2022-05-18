Vaccination against Covid-19 in Campina Grande on May 18, 2022 | Paraíba

Vaccination against Covid-19 in Campina Grande, in Agreste da Paraíba, immunizes the population with the application of doses of immunizers against the coronavirus and, this Wednesday (18), all doses already released will be made available to the able public. for immunization.

The first dose will be given to adolescents over 12 years of age and latecomer adults, in addition to immunization for the second doses and application of the booster dose to people over 18 years of age who received the second dose four months ago, as well as a dose of reinforcement of Janssen immunizer.

In the case of immunosuppressed patients, the booster dose is being applied to those who received the second dose for at least 28 days and the fourth dose to those who received the booster dose for at least four months.

Vaccination takes place in the morning shifts, from 8 am to 11:30 am, and in the afternoon, from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

At the time of vaccination it is necessary to present proof of residence, personal identification document and the vaccination card. For those who have scheduled the receipt of the vaccine, also take the proof of appointment.

Vaccination against Covid-19 in Campina Grande this Wednesday (18):

First doses 12 years and older;

Second doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Coronavac;

Third doses for those over 18 years old who took D2 4 months ago (except for those who received Janssen);

Janssen booster dose (Two months after the first);

Second Booster (fourth dose) of elderly people over 60 years old, who took the first booster at least 4 months ago:

– Integration Terminal – Center

– Esac – Catolé

– UBS Antônio Virgílio Brasileiro – Aluízio Campos

– Catolé Health Center

– Freedom Health Center

– São José da Mata Health Center

– Palmeira Health Center

– UBS Ana Amélia Villar Cantalice – Rocha Cavalcante

– UBS Raiff Ramalho – Rosa Cruz

– Malvinas Polyclinic – Falklands

– UBS Maria de Lourdes Leoncio – Novo Cruzeiro

D1, D2 and D3 of pregnant, postpartum and lactating women

Additional dose (D3) of immunosuppressed persons aged 12 years and over who took the second dose 8 weeks ago and booster dose (D4) of immunosuppressed persons who took the additional dose (D3) 4 months ago:

– Francisco Pinto Health Center

D1 for children aged 5 to 11 years and D2 of Coronavac for children who have taken D1 for 4 weeks and D2 of Pfizer for children who have taken D1 for 8 weeks:

– UBS Crisóstomo Lucena – Aluízio Campos

– UBS Malvinas IV – inside the Malvinas Polyclinic

– Francisco Pinto Health Center – Center

– EMEF Stelita Cruz.

