‘Vai Dar Nada’, with Rafael Infante, is at Paramount+ – 05/17/2022 – Illustrated

Director Guel Arraes and screenwriter Jorge Furtado, responsible for hits such as the movie “O Auto da Compadecida” and the series “Mister Brau”, sign “Vai Dar Nada”, the first Brazilian feature on the platform.

The plot revolves around a young car thief who buys a stolen motorcycle in a scrap yard, not knowing that it belongs to a very dangerous thief. The cast of this comedy shot in Porto Alegre is headed by Kauê Campos, Rafael Infante and Katiuscia Canoro.

Paramount+, 14 years old

Bel-Air

A boy from a poor neighborhood moves in with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air, the poshest condominium in Los Angeles, and has trouble adjusting to his new life. This new series is a contemporary version of “The Crazy One,” the sitcom that launched Will Smith, here one of the executive producers, to stardom.

Star+, 14 years old

Welcome to Eden

A group of young people accept an invitation to a party on a paradise island, not suspecting that they have fallen into a trap. Launched a few days ago, this Spanish series is already one of the most viewed on the platform.

Netflix, 16 years old

Frei Damião: the Saint of the Northeast

The documentary by Deby Brennand revisits the trajectory of the Capuchin friar Pio Gianotti, who settled in Recife in 1931 and became known as Frei Damião, becoming a very popular religious leader. Attraction of the track “It’s All True”.

Canal Brasil, 8pm, free

The Panthers

Kristen Stewart stars in this new film version of the famous action series from the 1970s. For the first time, the script and direction are by a woman, also actress Elizabeth Banks.

Globe, 10:35 pm, 14 years old

Interview with João Donato

Journalist Rodrigo Faour had a long chat with musician João Donato, divided into three parts. The first one is available now, the second premieres this Wednesday and the last one arrives on May 25th.

Rodrigo Faour’s YouTube channel, from 11 am