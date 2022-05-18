Vasco will play for the ninth time at Arena da Amazônia; check the list | vasco

Vasco has a relationship with Arena da Amazônia that few clubs outside Manaus manage to preserve. The match against Guarani this Thursday, for the eighth round of Série B of the Brasileirão, will be the ninth of the club since the inauguration of the stadium in 2014.

+ See the complete classification of the Série B of the Brasileirão

On average, Vasco plays at the Arena once a year. But what helps to raise this statistic actually happened in the first two and a half years of the stadium: the Rio club played seven times in Manaus between April 2014 and October 2016. The last game was against Corinthians, for the Brasileirão of 2019.

The team led by coach Zé Ricardo will defend Vasco’s unbeaten record in official games at the Arena da Amazônia: three wins and three draws. The only two defeats happened in the friendly tournament played with Flamengo and São Paulo in 2015.

1 of 3 Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus, hosts Guarani x Vasco this Thursday — Photo: Mauro Neto/Faar Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus, hosts Guarani x Vasco this Thursday — Photo: Mauro Neto/Faar

See the list of games Vasco in the Amazon Arena:

Resende 0 x 0 Vasco – Copa do Brasil 2014

In the third match in the history of Arena da Amazônia, which was still getting ready to host the World Cup games, Vasco and Resende drew goalless in the first phase of the Copa do Brasil. Adilson Batista saved some holders because of the Carioca Championship final, against Flamengo, and managed to qualify on the return, with a 1-0 victory in São Januário.

Best moments of Resende 0 x 0 Vasco for the first phase of the Copa do Brasil

Vasco 1 x 1 West – Series B 2014

In September of that year, again as a visitor, Vasco returned to Manaus for the Serie B. Oeste opened the scoring with an irregular goal from Fábio Santos (the ball did not fully enter), but the Cruz-Maltino team reached the tie in the collection of Douglas’ penalty, thanks to Thalles’ individual late-game play.

Best moments: Oeste 1 x 1 Vasco for the 23rd round of Série B do Brasileirão 2014

Flamengo 1 x 0 Vasco – Manaus Tournament 2015

The Manaus Summer Tournament was a pre-season competition played between Vasco, Flamengo and São Paulo in January 2015. The Cruzmaltino team’s first friendly match was against Flamengo: a 1-0 defeat, with a goal scored by Everton in a Sandro Silva’s vacillation on the ball out.

Best moments: Flamengo 1 x 0 Vasco for the Manaus Tournament

São Paulo 2 x 1 Vasco – Manaus Tournament 2015

Two days later, it was time to face São Paulo in the tournament. Luís Fabiano opened the scoring for Tricolor Paulista, Montoya discounted for Vasco, but Souza scored with a header and sealed Vasco’s second defeat in Manaus.

Best moments of Vasco 1 x 2 São Paulo for the 2nd round of the Manaus Tournament

Vasco 1 x 0 Fluminense – Guanabara Cup Final 2016

Vasco has already won a title at the Arena da Amazônia, even though it was a part of the Campeonato Carioca. In 2016, the team led by Jorginho beat Fluminense in the final of the Taça Guanabara, the goal scored by Riascos. It was, at the time, the team’s 21st consecutive unbeaten game.

Best moments of Fluminense 0 x 1 Vasco for the final of the Guanabara Cup 2016

Vasco 2 x 0 Flamengo – Carioca 2016 Semifinal

In a single game, Vasco beat rival Flamengo with a show by the duo Riascos and Andrezinho, the authors of the goals of the game. In the first, Riascos did what he wanted with defender César Martins on the left and crossed in the shot that ended with Andrezinho’s submission. In the second, it was Andrezinho’s turn to launch the striker to seal Flamengo’s elimination.

Best moments: Vasco 2 x 0 Flamengo for the Cariocão 2016 semifinal

Vasco 1 x 0 Londrina – Serie B 2016

Pressured by two consecutive defeats, Vasco had a difficult game against Londrina, for the 30th round – that is, in the final stretch of the competition, with the fight for access funneling. The victory was only possible thanks to an own goal by Germano, who headed the free kick charged by Nenê.

Best Moments of Vasco 1 x 0 Londrina for the 30th round of Série B

Vasco 1 x 1 Corinthians – Brasileirão 2019

Vasco’s last game at Arena da Amazônia was in May 2019, right in the third round of the Brasileirão. The stadium was packed with two of the biggest fans in Brazil. Mateus Vital enforced the former’s law and opened the scoring for Timão, but Maxi Lópes, with a penalty, left everything the same in Manaus.

Best moments of Vasco 1 x 1 Corinthians for the 3rd round of the Brasileirão 2019

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

The ge Vasco podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!