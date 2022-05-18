Vasco’s lineup: team trains with Juninho and Nazário on the eve of the game in Manaus | vasco

Vasco will have two news this Thursday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), against Guarani, at Arena Amazônia. On the afternoon of this Wednesday, the day before the game, Zé Ricardo trained with Juninho and Bruno Nazário among the starters, in the field of 3B, in Manaus. The duo should replace Yuri and Nenê, suspended.

After approximately 30 minutes of training, Zé Ricardo did tests. He removed Andrey and Nazário from the team and selected Zé Gabriel and Palácios among the holders. The two run outside for a spot on the team against Guarani.

With that, Vasco’s likely lineup this Thursday is Thiago Rodrgiues, Gabriel Dias, Quintero, Conceição, Edimar, Andrey, Juninho, Bruno Nazário, Figueiredo, Gabriel Pec and Raniel.

1 of 3 Vasco training in Manaus, this Wednesday — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt Vasco training in Manaus, this Wednesday — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt

Based on the training design, Andrey, if kept, will play further back, as first midfielder, in the place of Yuri Lara, and Juninho will play a little more advanced. Bruno Nazário returns to the team in his original position, as midfielder.

Gabriel Dias, who left the game against Bahia, on Sunday, with knee pain, improved, traveled with the delegation and trained normally this Wednesday. He won’t be a problem for the game.

