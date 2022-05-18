Vidal makes ‘effort’ and accepts conditions, but sees Flamengo making it difficult | Football

Playback/Twitter Vidal wants to play for Flamengo

The name of Arturo Vidal

has been ventilated in Flamengo,

but so far nothing has evolved more consistently. And according to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, due to Flamengo’s lack of interest. The Inter Milan midfielder would have agreed to receive a salary below the main stars of the Rio club.

According to Nicola, the information was disclosed by Vidal’s own manager. The Chilean would have asked for a salary of around R$ 1 million per month, which would be lower than what Gabigol, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and David Luiz receive. Despite this, Flamengo would not have been interested in the Chilean.

Vidal still has a contract with Inter Milan for a few more weeks. Asked about the Chilean on another occasion, Flamengo’s football vice-president, Marcos Braz, adopted a certain caution when commenting on athletes who could strengthen the Rio club after the second half transfer window opens.

“From Vidal, we got to know the conditions a while ago. There’s still time. It was passed on to people who were interested in the player to return to South America. Window closed. Now it’s time to recover the players (…) When (Fernandinho) is released, let’s talk. There’s nothing. I know his manager. He didn’t solve his life. There’s nothing (…) We have a demand from Paulo who has priorities, as he closed the window , calmly we will see this, a reformulation in priorities”, said the leader.