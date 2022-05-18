Videos show more Boca fans imitating monkey towards Corinthians fans | Corinthians

More videos circulating on social media show Boca fans imitating a monkey in the direction of Corinthians fans during the match between the clubs, on Tuesday, at Bombonera, for the Copa Libertadores.

There are already at least three records of racist acts made by Corinthians fans in the stands of the stadium in Buenos Aires.

In an official note, Corinthians informed that it will make a formal complaint to Conmebol.

The club condemned racist acts carried out by Boca fans who imitated monkeys towards Corinthians fans present at the stadium. He also informed that there were difficulties for Brazilian fans to enter the Bombonera – many were only able to see the second half of the game.

After repeated demonstrations of racism in Copa Libertadores games, Conmebol last week announced tougher punishments for clubs whose fans commit these acts.

The Conmebol Disciplinary Code now provides for a minimum fine of US$ 100,000 (about R$ 500,000) for these crimes. Before this new determination, River Plate, for example, was fined R$ 150 thousand.

In the last month, there were racist acts by River Plate fans against Fortaleza fans in Buenos Aires, Emelec against Palmeiras in Guayaquil, Boca Juniors against Corinthians in São Paulo, Estudiantes against Bragantino also in Argentina and Universidad. Católica against Flamengo, in Santiago.

See the full official note:

“The Sport Club Corinthians Paulista considers the manifestations of racism by the Boca Juniors fans to be unacceptable, as well as the treatment given to their fans upon arrival at the La Bombonera stadium, which delayed the occupation of the seats reserved for them throughout the first stage.

Many Corinthians fans, with tickets, were only able to follow the match from inside the stadium in the second half due to a delay in escorting or searching the gates.

The club will file a formal complaint with CONMEBOL to determine responsibilities and punishments, in addition to requesting preventive actions in the next games”.