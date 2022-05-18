Virgínia Fonseca receives diagnosis after being hospitalized in severe pain

Virginia Fonseca has been hospitalized at Vila Nova Star hospital in São Paulo (SP) since the 15th after reporting severe headaches. Last Tuesday (17), the institution issued a medical report with the diagnosis of the digital influencer.

According to the medical team, Virginia has a headache that is refractory to conventional analgesia and is medicated for pain control. “The patient is in the room, stable and conscious,” the statement said. In the stories, the blonde showed that she is receiving medicine in the vein, taking corticosteroids and using an analgesic patch on her neck.

As for the influencer’s four-month pregnancy, the bulletin made it clear that the pregnancy is normal and uneventful. “The fetus is in good vitality,” she says.

It is worth remembering that Virginia went to the emergency room to treat a migraine attack that did not go away even after taking medication for eight days.

On Instagram, the influencer shared a photo in which she received a visit from her husband Zé Felipeof the daughter Maria Alice and the mother. “I’m still here taking care of my health, with excellent professionals and soon, God willing, I’ll be 100%”, she said.

MATERNITY

Virginia Fonseca vented on social media, after receiving some criticism related to motherhood. It turns out that netizens said that the digital influencer failed as a mother for little Maria Alice, only 11 months old, for the simple fact that she had a nanny to help with the care of her daughter.

On her Instagram profile, Zé Felipe’s wife published a text in which she told how she reacted to the malicious attacks. “I got really bad and really questioned myself if I’m a good mother to Maria”, she began. “I’m the best mother I can be, within my reality. I wasn’t born rich and everything I have was through my work and everything I’m going to leave for my children is also through it!”, she continued. “I don’t need to stop working and stay with my daughter 24/7 to respect my motherhood. I love my children more than anything, everything I do is for them!”, she said.