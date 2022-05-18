Virginia Fonseca remains hospitalized; hospital finds out what she has

Virginia Fonseca will have to undergo medical treatment

the influencer Virginia Fonseca, is hospitalized at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo. The health unit ended up releasing a bulletin informing the state of health of the famous. The medical team has finally figured out what she has and Virginia will start treatment.

Zé Felipe’s wife is suffering from refractory headache, which generates severe headaches and it is necessary to undergo medical treatment to try to improve the situation. This type of headache, which is also known as refractory migraine, is when conventional treatments have already been used, without showing a satisfactory result.

Virginia Fonseca remains hospitalized indefinitely because of her condition. Patients with this type of problem have usually been subjected to several tests, needing to make use of a series of medications and even so, they continue to experience acute headaches daily.

HOSPITAL BULLETIN

“Vila Nova Star Hospital informs that Mrs. Virgínia Pimenta da Fonseca Serrano has been hospitalized since May 15, 2022 due to a headache refractory to conventional analgesia”, says the hospital statement.

Also according to Vila Nova Star, the influencer is conscious, stable, however, continues to receive venous medication to relieve the headache. Fortunately, all is well in relation to the pregnancy, without any complications and the baby is in good vitality.

Virgínia Fonseca has been experiencing severe headaches since last Saturday (14), she came to look for a hospital, but was soon released after being medicated, being informed that it was a migraine attack. Now she undergoes a more specific follow-up and there is no prediction of when she will be discharged.