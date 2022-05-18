Vitinho misses Athletico for a month; club and player have a verbal agreement until the end of 2022 | athletico-pr

the attacker Vitinho had a confirmed injury and should miss at Athletico for at least a month. The loan agreement with Hurricane ends at the end of June, but the parties have a verbal agreement for the end of 2022.

Vitinho, thus, lacks the red-black team against the freed on Wednesday, at Arena da Baixada, for the fifth round of Libertadores. Cuello must be the replacement. The ge follows everything in real time, starting at 18:00.

The striker was injured in the first half of the defeat to Fluminense, on Saturday, by the Brasileirão. He complained of discomfort in his thigh, underwent tests and a grade 2 injury was found in the region.. Treatment takes four to six weeks.

In addition to the game against the Paraguayan team, Vitinho also misses Athletico against Avai, Caracas, Cuiabá, Santos, Juventude, Fortaleza and Corinthians.

If he recovers in a month, the striker can play against Coritiba (19), Bragantino (26) and in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, initially scheduled for June 23.

On loan from Dynamo Kiev, Vitinho returned to Hurricane in early April due to Ukraine’s conflict with Russia. He accepted a salary reduction to sign with the Brazilian club.

The report found that the club and player have an agreement until the end of 2022. What remains is the release of the Ukrainian team.

Sought by the report, businessman Luiz Duarte did not respond about the player’s future. The link with Dynamo runs until mid-2026.

This season, Vitinho has nine matches for Athletico, without scoring a goal or providing assistance. In all, there are 93 matches and 17 goals.

Atletico returns to the field against freed in a key game to continue with chances in the Libertadores with two rounds to go in the group stage. The Paraguayan team is the leader of group B, with seven points, while the Brazilian team is the lantern, with four – Caracas and The Strongest have five points.