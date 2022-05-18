Vtor Pereira in an interview at the stadium just before the ball rolled
@ Easter54
on 05/18/2022 at 10:38
Corinthians didn’t play well, Willian and Maycon didn’t do well, and Corithians need them.
@renato.piedade
on 05/18/2022 at 10:30 am
This game served as an experience. Many of our squad have never played a Libertadores.
@matheus.chagas.santo
on 05/18/2022 at 10:20 am
The team still has Silvinho’s addictions… He scores and retreats.
@pedro.teixeira
on 05/18/2022 at 10:13
Given the game conditions, the result was good. Home referee f0d4
@renato.fragganni
on 05/18/2022 at 10:02
The team got into the guys’ pile, as Rafael said to Edenilson Malaco, he saw that he wasn’t going to win the game, they decided otherwise, but he didn’t win, the vp went into capo and it happened…
@antonioa46
on 05/18/2022 at 09:56
The most important thing about this game is the hard shell it brings. The experience that is still lacking for many is being filled. great result.
Kafstore 64 posts
@kafstore.kafstore
on 05/18/2022 at 09:46
One thing I noticed in the game, Corinthians did not enter to win. Played Carille style at the height of the boom. And look, Boca is half-assed. Team yesterday deserved the title of coward of the round.
Rodrigo 69 posts
@rodrigo.monteiro18
on 05/18/2022 at 09:28
VP set the team as racing played against boca before, playing on the counterattack running away from high pressure.. But there was no transition and the team couldn’t play. I think Giuliano would be a better choice than cantillo, which at least doesn’t have cockroach blood.. Judgment for love… Terrible
@marcio.carvalho5
on 05/18/2022 at 09:26
We were having trouble getting the ball out
A-N-A 3 posts
@ana.tombi
on 05/18/2022 at 09:23
Cantillo was no amateur, any player in the heat of the game taking a spit would have the same attitude.