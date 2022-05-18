Wants to know? ‘Deep Water’, sexy thriller with Ben Affleck, is even cool! – 05/18/2022

I don’t know what to think of Ben Affleck. He is brilliant at some points in his career. Other times I prefer to run away from anything named after him.

Affleck as Batman in the hands of Zack Snyder? Run! Affleck showing that he can act, like in “Gone Girl” and “The Way Back”? Oops! Bizarrely Awesome Affleck in “The Last Duel”? I completely agree!

How about, then, Ben Affleck pretending he didn’t make a movie? Him, his partners on stage, studio, director, probably even the coffee girl. All doing the Egyptian and pretending it’s not like them. How is it?

Ana de Armas relaxes (!) in a scene from ‘Deep Waters’ Image: Amazon Prime Video

On an unsuspecting Sunday, I went to try to find out. “Deep Waters”, which arrived on the Prime Video streaming platform, did not have a million-dollar marketing campaign. There wasn’t even a chance of being discovered by word of mouth.

This erotic thriller, leftover from a long-forgotten era, is the typical eviction situation. Like that unwanted friend who extends the visit even after you’ve put on your pajamas, the movie was just unceremoniously shoved out the door.

Average reviews on infamous Rotten Tomatoes it was a disaster. I went to hit with friends, no one had risked it. “At least it can yield a nice text”, I thought. Here we are.

Here we are, let’s say, strangely surprised! “Deep Water” is not, by any measure, a good movie. But over the course of two hours, he made me forget about the slips, the dishes in the sink, the laundry that needed to be laid out.

You could account for the “accident on a hill descent”, in which we slow down to see the damage, but the disaster soon becomes a point in the rearview mirror. But that’s not it. There’s something engaging in the messy plot of “Water Deep.”

The name on that X factor is Adrian Lyne.

Director Adrian Lyne mentors Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Image: Amazon Prime Video

Going back in time to the nostalgic 1980s (hello, “Top Gun”!), Lyne built her career on two pillars. The first, a tacky and enveloping style, a mixture of light and smoke that made his lower films a feast for the eyes.

It was like that with “Flashdance”, his second feature, released in 1983. The unreal plot, about a dancer who wants to be a ballerina while working in a steel mill (!), was enhanced by the visual created by Lyne. Irene Cara’s theme song helped the status cult of the enterprise.

Then came the phenomenon “9 ½ Weeks of Love”, which made Mickey Rourke a star, launched Kim Basinger’s career and ran in São Paulo for over a year.

Mickey Rourke and Kim Basinger in ‘9 ½ Weeks of Love’, 1986 phenomenon Image: Fox

The salad of light sex and moral and sexual abuse (in 1986 no one was cancelled) was nonsense with zero substance, but it marked Lyne as a director of “daring” themes. He then hugged the label tightly.

Then he ran for the hug. 1987 brought another phenomenon in the form of “Fatal Attraction” that served to show Michael Douglas (and much of the male audience at the time) that cheating is always a bad idea. Oh, and turned a rabbit stew into a horror play.

“Hallucinations from the Past”, released in 1990 (and my favorite in his filmography), put time travel, the Vietnam War, identity crisis and metaphysics in the same bag. 1993’s “Indecent Proposal” was yet another “controversial” film in which Robert Redford pays $1 million for a night with Demi Moore.

By now, Adrian Lyne’s style already looked tired. He even risked adapting Nabokov with “Lolita” (1997) and cast Richard Gere and Diane Lane as a couple in crisis in the thriller “Infidelity”. The director then closed the shop. Which remained closed for two decades.

Diane Lane and Richard Gere in ‘Infidelity’, the last film before Adrian Lyne’s 20-year hiatus Image: Fox

It’s easy to understand why he interrupted the break. “Deep Waters”, adapted from the book by Patricia Highsmith, brings all the elements that formed the basis of her cinema. We have the emasculated man (Ben Affleck), the femme fatale-but-not-so-so (Ana de Armas), light sex, crime and a delicious tacky atmosphere.

Affleck is Vic Van Allen, a millionaire retired engineer, who lives comfortably with his wife, Melinda (Ana de Armas), and their daughter. The relationship, a model in the small Louisiana town they call home, isn’t exactly a perfection.

Living in separate rooms, he has an open relationship. Vic, a reserved guy, just watches as Melinda, outgoing and fun, builds friendships that tend to grow closer. When these “friends” turn up dead, it’s not hard to imagine who the suspicion falls on.

Ana/Melinda and a friend (Jacob Elordi) enjoy the pool: run away, it’s a trap! Image: Amazon Prime Video

Adrian Lyne is smart not to make suspense about the author of the crimes, having much more fun exploring the strange relationship of his protagonist couple. Absolutely nothing makes sense in Zach Helm and Sam Levinson’s script. The plot goes like this, running over logic, until its conclusion completely outside the house.

It’s understandable that everyone involved with “Waterdeep” simply let the movie die. First, its launch, in November 2020, was postponed by the pandemic to August 2021. Then to January 2022. Shortly before the date, it disappeared from the agenda for good, reappearing as a direct product for streamingon Hulu in the United States and Prime Video in the rest of the world.

Want more complication? Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas started a romantic relationship during filming, but they broke up in early 2021. Affleck got back together with Jennifer Lopez. I have here for my buttons that the duo would not move a toothpick to promote the film. That’s what it was. The end.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, the model couple (but not so much) of ‘Water Deep’ Image: Amazon Prime Video

No one in Hollywood pays more attention to the erotic thriller as a genre. The trilogy “50 Shades of Grey”, one of the biggest cinematic aberrations of recent years, served to show how the plots have become anachronistic and pathetic.

Its structure is a time capsule that no longer fits in the cinema, even if there is room for reinvention in the European and Asian markets. It’s what Paul Verhoeven did in “Elle” and “Benedetta.” That’s what Park Chan-wook did in “The Handmaiden”

Adrian Lyne, at 81, is aware that times are different. It is clear that he conducts “Water Deep” as an exercise in nostalgia. It’s silly, obviously, but it’s never vulgar or boring. Ben Affleck, at ease as the losing male, is the best thing about the movie. For an unsuspecting Sunday, it’s worth it!