“We heard them talking”

Ceará forwarded its classification to the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. With another show from Vozão, the team from Ceará beat General Caballero by 6 to 0, at Arena Castelão, reached 15 points and now needs at least a draw in the next round to advance to the next phase. The Brazilian team can also guarantee the early classification if Independiente doesn’t add three points against La Guaira.

The Ceará team’s goals were scored by Wescley, Cléber, who went to the net twice, Mendoza, also twice, and Zé Roberto. The quartet made the joy of 20,000 fans who went to the Castelão Arena to support the Vozão team. But if it was up to General Caballero’s players, the result would be better. That’s what Mendoza said after the end of the match. In an interview after the duel, the athlete confirmed that some players from the opposing team asked the Brazilians to remove their foot, but the professional refused the request of his fellow professionals.

“We came to win the game. In the beginning, we had difficulties, but the team found the goals and that gave us peace of mind. Our team put intensity playing at our house like a final, and we saw them talking to stop, so we don’t score more goals, but we had a mentality of playing a good game at home. This is our home, we know that we have to respect it and that’s what we did today”,said Mendoza, in an interview with Conmebol TV.

“We said to respect them would be to play seriously, manly. We know there are human beings there, they came to propose a game and wanted to win. We were humble to play the game and that’s what we did.” finished. Ceará returns to the field next weekend, again at Arena Castelão to face Fluminense, in a game valid for the 7th round of the Brasileirão.