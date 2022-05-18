Web has hilarious reaction to Grey’s Anatomy actor’s nude photos

Famous for Grey’s Anatomy, Jesse Williams is in a new play called “Take Me Out”, in which he appears completely naked in one scene.

Photos of the Grey’s Anatomy actor’s nudity began to circulate on the Internet, which naturally led to several reactions from netizens, some of them quite amusing.

The images surprised fans, as not everyone would expect to see Grey’s Anatomy’s Jackson Avery stark naked on stage.

Check out some reactions from netizens on Twitter below.

Ellen Pompeo was forced to see her Grey’s Anatomy co-star in a play

On her Tell Me podcast, actress Ellen Pompeo opened up about seeing her former Grey’s Anatomy co-star Jesse Williams naked in a Broadway play.

The star admitted that she was initially embarrassed to watch it, but was eventually convinced by co-star Debbie Allen.

“He was getting ready to do a play on Broadway called ‘Take Me Out’. He had to be naked on stage for this play, and Debbie and I were talking about it.”

“I said, ‘I can’t see Jesse naked on stage.’ But at the same time, I had to support my friend.”

“I said, ‘What are we going to do? How are we going to watch this play?’ We wanted good seats, but with him naked on stage, we didn’t want to be too close.”

“We had a complicated situation to resolve.”

On Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo plays Meredith Grey, while Jesse Williams plays the character Jackson Avery.

In Brazil, Grey’s Anatomy is available on Star+.