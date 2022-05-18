Welcome to Eden accused of plagiarizing Prime Video series

Success on Netflix, Welcome to Eden was involved in a great controversy. After securing prominent positions in the Top 10 of several countries – including Brazil – the Spanish series was accused of plagiarizing Nove Desconhecidos, a popular Prime Video production. Are these accusations justified?

“A group of young people go to a party on a paradise island, but end up living in a hell full of secrets, dangers and traps”, states the synopsis of Welcome to Eden on Netflix.

Welcome to Eden is a creation of Joaquín Górriz and Guillermo López Sánchez. The cast includes actors Amaia Aberasturi, Tomy Aguilera, Diego Garisa, Begoña Vargas and Amaia Salamanca – in addition to the star Belinda Peregrin.

We’ve explained everything you need to know about the similarities between Welcome to Eden and Nine Strangers below – check it out and draw your own conclusions.

Welcome to Eden is a copy of Nine Strangers?

According to several international websites, viewers of Welcome to Eden found undeniable similarities between the premise of the Spanish production and that of Nove Desconhecidos, a drama series that is very successful on Amazon Prime Video.

On social media, some Netflix subscribers even claim that Welcome to Eden “plagiarized” the plot of Nine Strangers.

The series Nine Strangers premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. Based on the book by …, the plot is a production by David E. Kelley – who is also successful on Netflix with the legal drama The Power and the Law.

Nine Strangers follows the story of nine very different people who spend time at Casa Tranquilum, a relaxing retreat run by the mysterious Masha.

However, as Masha reveals her unconventional ways, the group grows suspicious of the guru’s true intentions and the secrets kept in Tranquilum.

Something similar happens in Welcome to Eden. In the series, 5 protagonists travel to a mysterious island to participate in a “transformative experience”.

There, the characters also discover great secrets and conspiracies, but in a very different way from what happens in Nine Strangers.

Welcome to Eden and Nine Strangers, at the end of the day, just share a similar premise. On closer inspection, the series are quite different.

Nine Strangers – anchored by an eccentric performance by Nicole Kidman – is a much more mature production, clearly aimed at an adult audience. The series also addresses very delicate topics, such as trauma, addictions, grief and suicide.

Welcome to Eden, on the other hand, is clearly a teen production. Its youthful content is evidenced by the age of the protagonists and the shocking events of the mysterious island.

Nine Desconhecidos is in the Brazilian Prime Video catalogue. The production of David E. Kelley has already secured the renewal for new episodes.

Welcome to Eden, meanwhile, is on Netflix. The series has everything to be renewed for a 2nd season.