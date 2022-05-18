News

Welcome to Eden: Meet the thriller that’s booming on Netflix

Launched in early May on Netflix, the Spanish series welcome to eden it took a short time to reach the Top 10 most watched productions on streaming. With good doses of mystery and thriller, the series is already one of the darlings of the moment.

In the plot, a group of friends are invited to a party on a paradise island. Young people believe that the purpose of the celebration is to try a new drink before it is officially launched on the market.

What seemed harmless ends up taking a strange turn when only a few of the 100 young people are on the island the next day. Now, the group must live “a hell full of secrets, dangers and traps”, says the official synopsis.

The plot follows Zoa (Amaia Aberasturi), Charly (Tomy Aguilera, Ibon (Diego Garisa), Aldo (Albert Baró) and África, played by singer and actress Belinda, trying to unravel the mysteries of the alleged party’s organizers.

Joaquín Górriz and Guillermo López Sánchez, the creators of the series, revealed in an interview with the website SensaCine, the Fyre Festival was the main inspiration for the plot. “We were very inspired by a Netflix documentary about the Fyre Festival, an event that people were invited to go to, but obviously it was a complete disaster,” they commented.

controversies

In the last days, Welcome to Eden was the target of numerous accusations by international media. This is because some viewers claim that the series plagiarized the plot of nine unknownsAmazon Prime Video production starring Nicole Kidman.

Like the Spanish series, nine unknowns it also takes place in a paradisiacal place. There, guests at a resort become suspicious of the owner’s true intentions, played by Kidman. According to subscribers, the series is also a mix of The Wildsalso from Amazon Prime, and from 3%from Netflix.

2nd season

With a plot full of mystery, the series left some loose ends in the season. Does this mean we will have new episodes? So far, to the frustration of fans, Netflix has yet to confirm a second season of Welcome to Eden. But considering the success of the launch, the expectation is that the service will announce new episodes of the series.

