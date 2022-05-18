What is the ‘beauty chip’? It’s bad for your health? see the risks

Former BBB Flayslane showed fans that her face was full of pimples after she used a hormonal chip, known as a “beauty chip”. Flay responded to a fan who asked her if it was true that the chip caused her a lot of pimples.

“Too many pimples? It destroyed my skin. Now there are no more pimples, there are just a few spots and I’m treating it. Now the chip effect is gone, thank God. I never had pimples on my face in my entire life, ever! I had it on my back at puberty , on the face never”, he said.

But, although called a “chip”, in fact, it is a little silicone tube of about 3 cm inserted into the subcutaneous (fat below the skin) that releases hormones into the blood daily.

This hormonal implant is usually advertised with a seductive package of benefits: losing body fat, increasing libido, defining musculature, disguising cellulite, stopping menstruation, among other advantages. That’s why its use is, at the very least, tempting, isn’t it?

“beauty chip” Image: iStock

But then why not use it?

According to Fernanda Victor, endocrinologist and columnist for VivaBem, the main compound of these “chips” is gestrinone, a synthetic hormone derived from 19-nortestosterone that has an androgenic effect and has the potential to increase testosterone levels (male hormone) in the woman’s body.

As a result of this action, gestrinone is internationally recognized as an anabolic and is on the list of substances banned in sport by Wada (World Anti-Doping Agency), although it is not yet on the updated list (C5) of Anvisa ( National Health Surveillance Agency).

“The big question is that the use (and abuse!) of this substance, alone or in association with other hormones, is not without risks, which are not always explained to the patient”, warns the doctor.

The main undesirable effects observed are: acne, hair loss, increased oiliness on the skin, excess body hair, changes in cholesterol, changes in voice timbre, enlargement of the clitoris, among other damages, some of them even irreversible, according to the doctor.

An important point that is also worth mentioning is that gestrinone is not produced by the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry or commercialized in common drugstores, so another concern lies in the fact that these implants are manufactured in compounding pharmacies, sometimes without the guarantee of a strict quality control and/or without clear information on the substances and doses contained in the formulation.

Considering the scarcity of studies and safety evidence, as well as the non-regulation by Anvisa, the gestrinone implant is also not a therapeutic option recognized and recommended by the Endocrine Society, the North American Menopause Society Menopause – NAMS) and by Febrasgo (Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations).

“To date, there are no robust studies that prove the safety and efficacy of these medications in the long term. In addition, there is no standardization in the formulations, since they are customized presentations in the form of manipulated, which makes it difficult to determine the ideal dose for each person, as well as increasing the risk of overdose”, explains Victor.

The specialist also points out that any therapy involving hormones requires a careful and individualized assessment, taking into account the health condition and characteristics of each patient. Therefore, adequate specialized medical follow-up is essential.

“Always be alert! Although the idea of ​​inserting a ‘chip’ that guarantees a perfect silhouette is tempting, is it really worth putting aesthetics above your health?”, asks the endocrinologist.