What time does Pantanal start today; Maria Bruaca will discover betrayal

What time does Pantanal start today and the events of the new chapter – Photo: Reproduction/Globo

There will be no changes to the schedule this week.

Some Wednesdays have different programming on Globo’s small screens, such as soccer matches, which can sometimes interfere with the channel’s other attractions. That’s why it’s good to know what time Pantanal starts today (18), so you can stay up to date in case there are changes in the station’s schedule. Also, it’s good to take a peek at the spoilers for the next chapters.

What time does the soap opera Pantanal start today on Globo (18)?

The Pantanal soap opera starts at 9:30 pm today, Wednesday, May 18, according to the official schedule of TV Globo. The schedule is available on the broadcaster’s website for consultation, but may change without prior notice.

Also according to the channel’s information, the feuilleton will be on the air until 10:35 pm, when the Special Cinema will be shown. The film chosen for this Wednesday was the new version of Charlie’s Angels, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and directed by Elizabeth Banks.

To watch it live, just tune in to TV Globo at the time the Pantanal soap opera starts or use the Globoplay “Now on TV” tab on a cell phone, computer, tablet or Smart TV to watch the programming in real time for free. channel.

What time does Pantanal start today and schedule of the week

Wednesday (18): 21:30 to 22:35

Thursday (19): 21:30 to 22:35

Friday (20): 21:30 to 22:35

Saturday (21): 21:25 to 22:30

What will happen in the chapter

During today’s chapter of Pantanal, which starts at 9:30 pm, Maria Bruaca will finally discover her husband’s betrayal. According to the summary provided by Globo, the woman will hear a conversation between her husband and daughter and then she will know that Tenório has another family.

In this Wednesday chapter, there will also be a clash between Madeleine and Irma. Mariana and Antero’s youngest daughter will confess that she has already slept with José Leôncio, which will make Madeleine furious.

Tadeu will confess to Guta, who will kiss him, and José Leôncio will be suspicious of the girl’s father. Juma will be amused to see her boyfriend trying to hit a marruá ox. Irma will surprise Filó and José Leôncio with an unannounced trip to the swamp and will try to seduce the farmer.

Tenório accidentally opened his mouth and called Zuleika’s wife in bed before the revelation – watch from 2:40:

Madeleine will experience tragedy in the weekend chapters

In the Friday and Saturday chapters, Madeleine will go through bad times and say goodbye to the plot. The character played by Karine Teles will die in a plane crash. Jove’s mother will be on her way to the swamp when bad weather will be responsible for the plane crash. The plane will be missing for some time and a week later the wreckage will be found.

José Leôncio will go to Irma and tell Camila Morgado’s character that there is no chance that Madeleine has survived and that Irma will blame herself for her sister’s death.

In the 1990 version, Madeleine also died, as actress Itala Nandi had to leave the serial. In the script, the character’s death was not foreseen, she would survive with the help of the old man from the river. Apparently, death will not be altered in the plot of the 2022 remake.

Read too

Who died in Pantanal and who will still say goodbye to the soap opera