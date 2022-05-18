WhatsApp tests sneaky exit from groups – News

After releasing larger groups of up to 512 people for certain users, WhatsApp is now working on an experimental version of another feature: the ability to silently leave groups.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that anticipates news about the application, the tool is still under development and is not ready to be released in beta, considered acceptable to be released to the public, even if there are bugs or the need for repairs.





Despite this, WhatsApp is working to implement the mechanism in future updates, still no date.

The interest in the resource is justifiable. In case you want to leave a WhatsApp group, other people will not be notified in the chat, which can avoid inconvenience. Only admins will be able to see who has left, as they should always be notified about what happens in their groups.

The update is likely to roll out to WhatsApp for Android and iOS in the future. But this feature is currently under development in the desktop version of the application.



