Where is Best to Invest the Premium?

After accumulating once more, Mega-Sena can pay this Wednesday (18) a prize of around R$ 45 million. That fortune can buy Porsches like the one owned by lawyer Deolane Bezerra and personalized watches by Cristiano Ronaldo, but what if that money were invested in fixed income every month?

THE UOL talked to Jhon Wine, financial educator at Dsop, who offers low-risk investment tips. The calculations consider today’s interest and inflation.

The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate, that is, the Mega-Sena winner will receive a net amount of around R$45 million.

Savings earns BRL 315,000 per month

Almost unanimously among Brazilians, the savings account is rejected by investment specialists. The reason: its low return. Its profitability is currently 0.7% per month, according to the last update made by the BC (Central Bank), on Monday (16).

Based on this estimate, the Mega-Sena winner will have a monthly income of BRL 315,000 in savings if he invests the entire prize, Wine’s calculations show.

However, there are other options for public and private bonds that are more advantageous for investors.

In the case of Tesouro Direto, the maximum investment is limited to R$ 1 million per month per person.

Treasury Selic and CDB: R$ 346 thousand and R$ 351 thousand

Wine declares that government bonds, from the National Treasury, and bonds from private institutions, such as banks, yield more than savings.

For example, the Treasury Selic, which is linked to the basic interest rate, the Selic —today at 12.75%—, offers a yield of 0.77% per month. In a period of 30 days, the Mega-Sena millionaire will receive an extra income of R$ 346.5 thousand.

A CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) has slightly higher gains: 0.78% per month. This investment option guarantees exactly BRL 351 thousand every 30 days.

Both types can be redeemed before the expiration date, says Wine.

Treasury IPCA earns BRL 481 thousand monthly

The IPCA Treasury offers even more money to fixed income investors, according to the expert. This application is linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures Brazilian inflation, currently at 12.13% in the last 12 months.

The title is more suitable for those who want to redeem the money in a more distant future to buy a property or car, for example. The government offers options with expiration dates of five to more than 30 years.

With a monthly yield of 1.03%, the IPCA Treasury with redemption in 2055 —the longest maturity date— yields a total of R$481,500 every 30 days.

Wine states, however, that the investor must respect the maturity period to redeem the money, in order to avoid financial losses caused by the volatility of asset prices.