where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Santos will face Unión La Calera-CHI, today (18), at 9:30 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the fifth round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage.

Even with the possibility of being eliminated in the tournament, Peixe will spare most of the holders against the Chileans. La Calera is the leader of Group C with eight points. Santos is in second place, with seven.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Conmebol TV. THE UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

Stadium and time

The duel takes place at Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos (SP). The match starts at 21:30.

lineups

saints: John Paul; Auro, Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Sandry and Ricardo Goulart; Rwan, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Fabian Bustos

Union La Calera: maple; Pedro Henrique, Vilches and Sanhueza (Wiemberg); Fernández, Maldonado, Alarcón, Castellani and Valencia; Saéz and Vidangossy (Passerini). Technician: Federico Vilar

embezzlement

Santos will not have Ângelo because of a thigh injury and will spare some holders thinking about the Brazilian Championship.

Arbitration

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)

assistants: Tulio Moreno and Antoni Garcia (VEN)

last games

Santos lost 1-0 to Goiás, in Goiânia, while La Calera lost 3-0 to Universidad Católica.