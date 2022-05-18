Who are the Cannes Film Festival judges? Filmmaker rejects accusation of plagiarism at the opening of the event

At the opening press conference, the juror was asked about the controversy of the last year

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival is already taking place in the famous city of the French Riviera and almost 20 films are vying for the Palme d’Or, the event’s grand prize. The winner is chosen by a team of judges made up of actors and filmmakers from different countries who, this Tuesday (17) met in a press conference with the participation of I love cinema. During the conversation, the 9 artists who make up the jury talked about representation and commented on the case of plagiarism.

Who are the Cannes judges?

In 2021, the Cannes Film Festival jury was presided over by director Spike Lee, and this year, Vincent Lindon, a French actor who starred in Titane, won the Palme d’Or last year. Rounding out the team are directors Ladj Ly (Les Miserables), Joachim Trier (The Worst Person in the World), Jeff Nichols (Escape) and Asghar Farhadi (A Hero); and actresses Noomi Rapace (The Men Who Didn’t Love Women), Deepika Padukone (Gehraiyaan), Rebecca Hall (The Gift) and Jasmine Trinca (The Sniper) – the latter two also being filmmakers.





The judges opened the event talking about the honor and responsibility of analyzing the Festival’s films. “I don’t like to judge movies. I want to watch them, let them ‘talk’ to me and understand how they connect with my ideas (…) It’s a big responsibility, but the right way to do that is to become a spectator like when we were kids. Thinking about movies with the heart, before the brain,” he said. Vincent Lindon.

The diversity between works and artists in the film industry was also the subject of the collective, with comments from Rebecca Hall, director who signs Identity, a Netflix film starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. “It’s an ongoing process and one that needs to be discussed in the details, in the teams—who have access to those ports (…) We’re making progress, but we’re not quite there yet,” she said.





Cannes juror comments on plagiarism case

The most apprehensive moment of the press conference was, without a doubt, the first official public statement by the Iranian Asghar Farhadiwho faces a charge of plagiarism for A heroawarded at Cannes in 2021. The process was registered by a former student of Farhadi, who claims that the director stole the idea for the documentary she created in one of her classes, almost ten years ago.

Although he confirmed that he spoke about this documentary at a workshop, Asghar Farhadi denied the allegations and said that much of the information published about the case is false. “What we do are fiction films and what I did in Um Hérói has nothing to do with the work done in the workshop. Like the documentary, the film is based on real events that took place years before. When an event is covered by the media and it becomes public knowledge, you can write stories about it, you can research information. A Hero is just an interpretation of these events,” he said.





The lawsuit is still ongoing in Iran and Farhadi has filed a defamation suit against the student. If he is exonerated, the student will face a sentence of 75 lashes and two years in prison – punishment that was not directly commented on by the filmmaker during the interviews.

A Hero tells the story of a man imprisoned for a debt he could not pay. To get out of prison, he tries to make some deals that end up getting out of hand and he ends up being cornered by his family, including his son from a past marriage, his admirers, his debtors, and even who he shared a cell with. Between life and death, his days of freedom seem numbered.